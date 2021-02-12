Nevada County police blotter: Truck thief returns tools
Staff Writer
Grass Valley Police Department
Thursday
7:27 a.m. — A caller from East McKnight Way reported a burglary to a vehicle.
9:24 a.m. — A caller form Maryland Drive reported the theft of tools from a truck camper shell.
11:32 a.m. — A caller from Le Duc and Empire streets reported that a person who stole a vehicle yesterday just dropped off the tools that were in the truck. The suspect was gone when an officer arrived.
12:11 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a construction crew hit a gas line.
1:16 p.m. — A caller from a school reported a student received a text from someone threatening them with a gun.
1:46 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported a stolen check had recently been cashed.
2:24 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported tenants were breaking doors and cabinets.
4:42 p.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Green Mountain Loop reported a man assaulted her.
5:51 p.m. — A caller from Carol Drive reported mail theft.
10:14 p.m. — A caller from Packard Drive reported a woman cut a man with a piece of wood. She was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence battery.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
8:31 a.m. — A caller from Streeter Road and Highway 49 reported ongoing theft issues.
9:27 a.m. — A caller from Mercury Drive reported a Craigslist rental scam.
1:08 p.m. — A caller from You Bet Road and Fawn Hill Drive reported a man lying on the side of the road with ripped up jeans and bloody legs.
3:02 p.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax and Saddleback Pines roads reported the theft of a package.
3:50 p.m. — A caller from Hilltop Road reported a girl had been kidnapped. A report was taken.
4:19 p.m. — A woman from Tammy Way reported someone was trying to blackmail her over Snapchat.
5:26 p.m. — A caller from Lasso Loop reported a residential burglary with forced entry into a bedroom.
5:28 p.m. — A caller from Hilltop Road reported the theft of a package.
6:19 p.m. — A woman from Amber Street reported her husband wouldn’t let her see the camera footage for their grow, and thinks he is gaslighting her because he is having an affair.
9:08 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Reader Ranch Road reported a tree down and rocks in the road with all lanes blocked.
Nevada City Police Department
Thursday
10:15 a.m. — A caller from King Hiram Drive reported losing over $163,000 in an internet scam.
10:23 a.m. — A caller from Earl Jamieson school requested a pickup of a used syringe.
— Liz Kellar
