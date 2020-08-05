Nevada County Police Blotter: Trespasser yells ‘something about everyone having COVID’

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

1:09 a.m. — A caller on Dog Bar Road, near Morning Sun Lane, reported a man and woman having an argument in the middle of the road.

6:43 a.m. — A caller near Lime Kiln Road and Retrac Way reported a man in the road wearing a sarong. The man hit the caller’s car with his hands.

2:21 p.m. — A caller on Combie Road, near Highway 49, reported a woman asking for money. She then began causing a disturbance with a man by a bus stop. The woman was throwing items into the road and at the man, who at some point walked away.

4:19 p.m. — A caller on Highway 49, near Reader Ranch Road, reported an assault. The caller is a mental health worker, who said several employees were assaulted with serious injuries. One employee went to the hospital. The caller was punched in the head and choked. The three suspects are juveniles.

9:59 p.m. — A caller on Gypsy Rover Court, near Horton Street, reported that a man was in her yard. He jumped a fence after the caller threatened to shoot him. He was last seen going north, “yelling something about everyone having COVID.”

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

1:58 p.m. — A caller on Main Street, near Church Street, reported a man who’d previously been asked to leave had returned. The man told the caller, “This is between me and you now, and you will be judged for it.” The caller thought it was suspicious.

2:05 p.m. — A caller on Nimrod Street reported a woman got inside his service truck.

— Alan Riquelmy