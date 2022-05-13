Nevada County police blotter: Trespasser seen starting a fire

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

6:32 a.m. — A caller at Quaker Hill Cross and Chrystal Wells roads reported an attempted burglary. The caller chased them away. The suspects were in a newer Dodge Durango.

8:44 a.m. — A 911 caller at Magnolia Road and Kingston Lane reported a vehicle turning unsafely. An additional caller reported the vehicle committed a hit-and-run without injury.

12:08 p.m. — A caller at San Francisco Street reported a trespasser starting a small fire on some property, though the fire had been extinguished. There are ongoing issues with transient camps and trash. The caller requested extra patrols.

12:22 p.m. — A caller at Banner Quaker Hill Road was seeking medical treatment for an assault that took place Wednesday.

6:27 p.m. — A 911 caller from a Tyler Foote Crossing Road business reported a subject waving a pistol. The caller passed his phone to an employee, who said the subject was in a vehicle and appeared to be talking and bobbing his head. The subject was inside the store earlier and comes in often. The caller saw law enforcement pull up and was advised to stay inside with the door shut.

10:53 p.m. — A caller at Indian Springs Road and Bentley Drive reported her daughter who had been drinking got into a white Toyota Camry and was last seen westbound on Indian Springs Road.

— William Roller