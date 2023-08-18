Wednesday
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
12:37 a.m. — A burglary was reported to be in progress on Combie Road near the Sunrise Cafe. Two males, possibly juveniles, were seen trying to break into the back of the building and then running past the Wells Fargo ATM. One male had long blond hair and dark clothing and the other had short dark hair. Deputies were unable to locate them.
2:01 p.m. — A welfare check on a 19-month-old grandson was requested because the child has lived the majority of his life with the great grandfather under CPS discretion and was recently taken and placed with a friend of the parents of the child. The parents have a history of being transient, known to live in unsafe circumstances and around illegal substances according to the reporting party on Grinding Rock Drive and Forest Springs Drive. The concern was that the mother of the child gave the juvenile to the grandmother’s boyfriend because she was concerned about the grandmother having him.
3:25 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on McCourtney And Gai Road and the reporting party had photos of a man in a backhoe on his property.
4:09 p.m. — A reporting party on Orchard Springs Road reported that her Facebook account was hacked and someone is now asking the reporting party to pay to get her account back. The suspect is possibly in Taiwan and the reporting party gave the suspect $50. The reporting party was told to check with her bank and follow up.
4:15 p.m. — A 911 caller on Highway 49 and Ponderosa Pines Way reported that she received a scam phone call from an adult male threatening to kill a female juvenile over the phone.
4:53 p.m. — The theft of handicap California license plates was reported on Swallow Way and Hummingbird Drive.
5:30 p.m. — A 911 caller on Ball Road and Sky Pine Road said that an elderly man just hit him and his eye is bleeding. The reporting party was requesting medical attention. The subject also threatened to kill him. The subject then called in stating that the original caller threw his belongings out illegally and there has been ongoing harassment from the original reporting party.
7:01 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a subject driving backward and on the wrong side of the road on Rattlesnake Road and Cole Way in a green older Chevy pickup with a camper shell and blue tarp on the top.
8:24 p.m. — A welfare check on Washington Road during the fire was requested for the caller’s 63-year-old father who has no phone and no way out. The daughter was out at the Vista Post in Washington.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
1:32 a.m. — A transient sleeping on a couch in front of his house on Church Street and Commercial Street was requested to move along.
8:17 a.m. — A reporting party on Champion Mine Road asked that a transient who set up camp on the Tribute Trail be moved along.
11:57 a.m. — A woman was reported screaming and waving her arms at people near Friar Tuck’s on Commercial Street was reported to be under the influence of illegal substances.
4:19 p.m. — A wallet sitting on top of an empty white Toyota Avalon was reported on North Pine Street near Friar Tuck’s.
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
7:45 a.m. — A guest of the homeless shelter on Sutton Way and Dead End wearing overalls was reported to be trying to fight people and changing in the parking lot causing a disturbance that was reported.
8:08 a.m. — A report of illegal dumping in front of a dumpster at the Lyman Gilmore School on Rough and Ready Highway was reported and the reporting party has footage.
12:01 p.m. — A transient on South Auburn Street was reported to be yelling and screaming in the upper lot. The subject was about six feet tall and not wearing a shirt with dark brown hair.
12:38 p.m. — A male subject without his sight was reported by security to have lost his guide dog on Sutton Way near Wendy’s. The dog was an Australian shepherd and wearing a police K9 harness. The dog was later found and returned.
5:21 p.m. — A man in a red Toyota Tacoma parked on Whiting Street is shoving his finger down his throat and vomiting profusely. The reporting party thinks he is trying not to overdose since he is near a sketchy house at the entrance of the park. Cal Fire was notified.
— Marianne Boll-See