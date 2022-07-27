Nevada County police blotter: Tree worker says homeowner fired gun into air
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
1:21 p.m. – A caller from Freeman Lane reported a suspicious person in the parking lot carrying a screwdriver. The caller thought the subject might be trying to break into vehicles.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
10:12 a.m. – A caller from Retrac Way, who is a contracted tree worker, reported an angry homeowner, then called back and reported the homeowner shot a firearm into the air.
11:50 a.m. – A caller from Donner Pass Road reported they found a firearm while doing some digging, but wasn’t sure if it was real.
5:59 p.m. – A caller reported a missing tortoise that goes by the name “Tiny Bumcheek.”
— Jennifer Nobles
