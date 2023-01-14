Grass Valley Police Department
12:11 p.m. – A citizen from Race Street visited the GVPD lobby, asking to speak with an officer regarding a vehicle that has been parked in front of her residence for three months, and illegal dumping on a lot next to the caller’s house.
12:42 p.m. – A caller from Allison Ranch Road reported a homeless encampment on the Wolf Creek Trail near the mining museum.
3:55 p.m. – A caller from Ocean Avenue reported a male yelling and exposing himself.
4:30 p.m. – A caller from Bank Street requested to speak to someone regarding the possible theft of a guitar. The caller did not request a report, and was texting someone who might know where it was taken.
5:35 p.m. – A caller from Neal Street reported two subjects on mini bikes doing donuts in the roadway.
8:37 p.m. – A caller from Bank Street advised his daughter and her boyfriend kept driving by honking and yelling expletives. They had also been making threats to damage the caller’s vehicle and property.
10:14 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a male banging on the caller’s vehicle and yelling at them.
Nevada City Police Department
7:18 a.m.- A caller from Sacramento Street reported a female outside her residence throwing the caller’s trash cans and screaming. The caller couldn’t make out what the female was saying. The caller stated the subject had been there about 30 minutes and was alone, currently throwing all of the trash out of the cans.
8:07 a.m. – A caller from Wyoming Road reported tree cutters cutting down a large tree and blocking traffic with no street markers and forcing vehicles to back all the way up the street.
4:13 p.m. – A caller from Boulder Street reported a neighbor placed spikes in his driveway. There was no damage.
5:15 p.m. – A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a sewer line backed up with water billowing out of the hillside and into the parking lot of the caller’s facilities.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
2:46 a.m. – A caller from East Drive reported he thought he just saw someone steal his neighbor’s trailer. The caller had seen it on camera, and witnessed a subject back up to the trailer and drive off with it.
3:01 a.m. – A caller from Iola Way reported people walking around outside his house. The caller’s alarm went off and he saw at least two people on camera but could not provide a description. The caller was hiding in the house.
4:31 a.m. – A caller from Sadie D Drive reported a vehicle just pulled into his driveway and is now sitting there with their lights on.
8:38 a.m. – A caller from Lakeshore North reported subjects outside of the residence who were stating they were going to shoot the caller with a rifle.
9:10 a.m. – A caller from Ballantree Lane reported someone on his property with heavy digging equipment. The caller stated there was an ongoing issue with a neighbor regarding digging on the property.
10:58 a.m. – A caller from Rough & Ready Road reported vandalism to road signs and mailboxes. The neighbor stated that he saw a juvenile taking mail out of a mailbox and throwing in the street the previous day.
11:07 a.m. – A caller from Mooney Flat Road reported a dog chased a cow into a fence.
12:28 p.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road reported theft on Monday from the post office. The caller went to her box and garbage was in it. The caller was concerned that someone else may have a key as there was no apparent damage.
1:58 p.m. – A caller from Indian Springs Road reported a subject threatening to cut up NID pipes.
3:22 p.m. – A caller from Cascade Drive reported fraud via the internet. The caller reported not receiving services after transferring funds.
3:35 p.m. – A caller from Little Valley Road reported someone is hacking her phone and the cameras she doesn’t have and the caller was receiving sexual and perverse comments by hacking the caller’s phone through messenger.
5:45 p.m. – A caller from Serene Way reported their neighbor left the same time every day on a quad and is gone for several hours.. The caller believed the neighbor was involved in drug activity.
9:30 p.m. – A caller from West River Street reported seeing a truck with a lumber rack swerving all over the roadway.
—Jennifer Nobles