Tuesday
Grass Valley Police Department
4:25 a.m. – A caller from Highlands Court reported while she was walking home two males jumped out of her back patio area. They didn’t say anything to her but walked to where two other males were standing at the intersection. The subjects were not located.
10:09 a.m. – A caller from Nevada City highway reported a male subject in a hoodie carrying a machete. The male wasn’t doing anything, just walking around. The caller was concerned about the large knife.
4:13 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 at Brunswick Road reported a male subject sitting on the center divide of the freeway.
4:30 p.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported an additional tent had been set up in the area. The caller requested the subject be removed as there was a concern for fire danger.
10:19 p.m. – A caller from Hughes Road reported a male subject who was jumping in front of vehicles and asking if they have crack or cigarettes.
Nevada City Police Department
1:09 p.m. – A caller from Hirschman’s Pond was hiking and an unknown male started following them. As the caller started walking faster, the male threw something at the caller, causing an injury.
7:23 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported as they were driving by a male subject they could hear the male say, “I’ll burn the town up.”
Nevada County Sheriff Office
5:39 a.m. – A caller from Highway 80 at Soda Springs reported approximately 100 gallons of diesel in the dirt from a semi truck rollover. Four calls were made to different Environmental Health personnel, the final saying she would call out a Haz Mat team.
9:30 a.m. – A caller from Lowell Hill Road reported she is trying to sell a property and the realtor advised her of squatters in the home. The caller advised the squatters have removed the “For Sale” sign and have been scaring away potential buyers and threatening them. The caller is out of state but was getting this information from the realtor.
10:58 a.m. – A caller from Purdon Road reported an RV that was either parked or abandoned, and the garbage is growing around it. The caller advised he had already spoken to the sheriff’s office, code compliance, and state parks, and based on his understanding the state park and code compliance have no jurisdiction unless the sheriff’s office puts a notice on the RV. The caller was advised a deputy would attempt contact at the RV when available.
5:31 p.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported a male subject walking down the middle of the road; the caller advised she almost hit the male.
7:28 p.m. – A caller from highway 80 at Kingvale reported an Amazon truck nearly hit another semi and was unable to maintain lanes.
—Jennifer Nobles