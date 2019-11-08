Nevada County police blotter: Transient tried to hit caller, threatened him

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

12:42 p.m. — A caller at Bank and Bennett streets asked authorities to pick up a plastic bag of suspected heroin.

1:30 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man in front of a store causing a disturbance as he yelled about his bicycle being stolen.

3:10 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported that a transient tried to hit him and his camera out of his hand. The caller said the transient threatened him.

4:44 p.m. — A caller on Whiting Street reported a man pushing a woman, throwing items and screaming.

Friday

3:25 a.m. — A caller reported that his street sweeper was on fire. An explosion was later heard. No one was hurt, but the sweeper’s cab and engine compartment were destroyed.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

6:24 a.m. — A caller at Prospector and Rough and Ready roads reported a man in a dark blue Pontiac steals mail from area mailboxes.

7:19 a.m. — A caller at Lava Cap Mine Road and Loma Rica Drive reported that someone broke into a locked trailer and stole work tools.

11:22 a.m. — A caller on Church Street, near Main Street, reported the theft of money from the courthouse.

3:25 p.m. — A caller at Champion Road and Old Downieville Highway reported tents and camping gear near a foot trail that’s not visible from the road. The caller didn’t know if the camp was occupied.

4:46 p.m. — A caller at Highway 49 and La Barr Meadows Road reported a man walking in the center lane of the highway. The man held something in his hand and was acting strangely.

9:50 p.m. — A caller on Day Road reported that his mother had been the victim of a phone scam and lost $3,500.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

2:56 p.m. — A caller on Nimrod Street reported vandalism to a building at Pioneer Park.

— Alan Riquelmy