Nevada County police blotter: Transient scares customers, says ‘Coronavirus is here’

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

6:57 a.m. — A caller in the 1100 block of Sutton Way reported a transient camped in front of a business.

7:33 a.m. — A caller in the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported a woman who was in the HVAC system causing problems.

9:26 a.m. — A caller in the 600 block of East Main Street reported a business was charging its employees for face masks.

10:24 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man passed out near a business. The man had been there for several hours.

11:44 a.m. — A caller in the 140 block of East McKnight Way reported a store that wasn’t practicing social distancing.

3:24 p.m. — A caller at the emergency room said he was robbed in the 800 block of East Main Street earlier that day. The caller said he was walking down the road when three men jumped out of a Chevrolet pickup truck, assaulted him and took his phone and wallet.

7:10 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a transient camping in the area. The transient was using a flag pole as a bathroom.

9:45 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported that someone stole her wallet. The caller said she received a notification that her credit card was used at a McKnight Way gas station. Police discovered that the suspect was in the store at the time, contacted him and cited him.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Department

Monday

12:29 a.m. — A caller on Tammy Way, near Joey Court, reported four people possibly trying to break into a clubhouse. The caller said she knew the people, stating, “Yes, she has stalkers.” The caller then said she was going to a hotel to hide from the people.

4:34 a.m. — A caller on Chisum Trail, near Tanglefoot Court, reported a man on her property shooting animals. The caller said the man was a poacher, and that if she stepped outside, “They will be shooting at her.”

8:44 a.m. — A caller on Mule Canyon Road requested that a transient be removed from the property. The person had been asked several times to leave.

11:19 a.m. — A caller on Purdon Road, near Murphy Road, reported someone hanging racist signs on his property.

1:33 p.m. — A caller on Hallwood Place, near Digger Pines Circle, reported a “very sweet rogue pig” has been in her yard eating her plants.

3:05 p.m. — A caller on Fay Road, near Janet Way, reported that their second home was burglarized.

3:38 p.m. — A caller on Johnson Place, near Alta Sierra Drive, reported a man walking in the area, carrying a large bottle of vodka, and scaring people.

4:01 p.m. — A caller on Oak Tree Road reported an older man hiding in a bush spying on a group of girls in a nearby dugout at a park. The man left after a woman approached him.

4:56 p.m. — A caller on Combie Road reported a transient, who had been asked several times to leave, was scaring customers by saying, “Coronavirus is here.”

5:24 p.m. — A caller on Dog Bar Road, near Novin Way, reported someone had burglarized a barn.

6:11 p.m. — A caller on Penn Valley Drive, near Ladino Avenue, reported three juveniles possibly breaking into classrooms and destroying property.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

5:08 p.m. — A caller on Broad Street reported a stolen iPad from earlier that day.

— Alan Riquelmy