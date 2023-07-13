Tuesday
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
8:00 a.m. — Two deer were bashing themselves against a fence and were unable to get themselves out at Ball Road and Ragan Way. The reporting party said they are now stuck in her chicken coop, trapped and bleeding.
12:29 p.m. — A request for standby assistance at Grinding Rock Drive as the reporting party packs her items as her mother is on a controlled substance and is throwing items at each other and the subject had already pushed her down.
1:45 p.m. — A man was arrested on Long Point Road and Tyler Foote Crossing Road when a woman called 911 to report her husband throwing items at her and now she has broken glass all over her and is bleeding. The reporting party said her husband was upset with her and wouldn’t let her outside to make phone calls.
4:02 p.m. — A 911 caller reported her husband had been in a fight with a coworker who hit him in the leg and is now in pain. The subject left the scene and was described as tall with brown hair and wearing a green shirt and blue jeans. The caller at Torrey Pines Drive and Sycamore Court was driving to the husband’s location.
4:06 p.m. — At the Yuba River and South Yuba Crossing a woman with a cut on her arm asked for help to get her out of the area because men were coming out of the bushes after her. The reporting party said he is with the woman in a dark gray Yukon waiting for deputies.
5:03 p.m. — A male subject was reported going through mail boxes on Brewer Road and Nancy Way. The subject is on a bike with an axe or sledgehammer and wearing khaki shorts, white socks and shirt, white boonie type hat and a lawn chair strapped to his back headed toward Gary Road.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
11:28 a.m. — A motorcycle was reported stolen from the N. Pine Street side of the courthouse 21 months ago.
6:22 p.m. — A fight was reported on Park Avenue and Boulder Street and the reporting party could hear a male screaming ‘get off me’ however the report changed and said a 16-year old was having a breakdown and subjects were trying to retrain him.
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
8:31 a.m. — A male was reported yelling at customers for at least 45 minutes outside a business at Tinloy and Bank Street. The subject is bald and pushing a large contraption of wheelchairs and walkers.
11:05 a.m. — A litter of kittens keep coming on to a property at Old Tunnel and Brunswick Road in an empty lot next to Nevada Commons.
2:52 p.m. — A client at the Hospitality House on Sutton Way and Brunswick Road was reported by another client to have a controlled substance in the trunk of her blue Lexus sedan.
3:08 p.m. — A report of a large transient camp on a trail between Empire Mine State Park and S. Auburn Road.
3:12 p.m. — A cargo trailer has been abandoned in street parking for three weeks in front of Knights Paint on Sutton Way and Dead End.
4:35 p.m. — A female was heard repeatedly screaming ‘let me out’ of a white two heel drive with a black and green bike rack on the back on Sutton Way and Dorsey Drive. The male driver was driving erratically and appeared to be around 50-years old with a shaved head. The passenger had long blonde hair and appeared to be trying to pull the emergency brake.
5:29 p.m. — A possible scam involving two men on the side or the road at Idaho Maryland and Brunswick Road was reported. The men claim to be out of gas and are trying to exchange their fake gold for cash. The subjects were driving a black Porsche with no front license plate.
8:53 p.m. — A caller on Eureka Street reported that subjects in a grayish-blue compact car with the engine running and playing loud music for over 30 minutes are dead because she is psychic.
9:25 p.m. — A 911 caller at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital on Gasson Way said she was being held hostage. Staff said she does not have the mental capacity to leave. Officers made contact with the woman and now she feels safe and will stay to receive her medical treatment.
— Marianne Boll-See