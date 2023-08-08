Friday
Grass Valley Police Department
11:42 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported the traffic light stayed on red for the two songs length of time.
4:49 p.m. – A caller from Olympia Park Road reported a baby left in a vehicle directly in the sun. The vehicle was off and the windows were down. The caller stated the vehicle was parked in front of a business and no one had been around for approximately 10 minutes.
5:33 p.m. – A caller from Charlene Lane reported someone in her residence who was not welcome. The caller stated the subject was being extremely aggressive. Contact was made with the subject who was arrested on a local no bail warrant.
Nevada City Police Department
11:01 a.m. – A caller from Providence Mine Road reported she found a stray cat that was in her yard and requested pickup. The caller stated that her neighbor’s cat was starting to stay on her property and she was feeding it. Upon suggesting she stop feeding the cat because it would likely leave, the caller became upset. Dispatch explained that taking a cat belonging to her neighbor would parallel theft, and the caller became even more upset.
5:24 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported he was kicked out of a bar because he was only drinking water.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
11:21 a.m. – A caller from Clivus Drive reported a loose cow on her property. The caller stated the cow came from the property across the highway.
1:24 p.m. — A caller from Monte Vista Drive reported someone claiming to be law enforcement and asking for money donations.
2:51 p.m. – A caller from Lakeshore North reported a truck intentionally running over geese a goose and its babies.
6:19 p.m. – A caller from Edwards Crossing reported finding what she believed to be human bone. The caller had put them in a plastic bag and had them with her.
7:25 p.m. – A caller from Redside Court reported she thought a scam was going around from a student loan company. The caller gave her social security number and drivers license number to a student loan restructuring company which she now believes is not bonified. The caller had not lost any money or suffered any loss.
Saturday
Grass Valley Police Department
11:44 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a transient had dammed the creek behind the post office. The caller said he has contacted multiple agencies but seen no results.
4:15 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway wanted a subject cited for theft after the they stole a Red Bull. This was the third time the subject has stolen something from the store.
9:09 p.m. – A caller from West McKnight Way reported a subject trying to break into vehicles. While the caller was on the line, the subject was trying to leave the parking lot because he saw the caller on the phone.
Nevada City Police Department
9:51 a.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported the valve had been messed with and there was water flowing down the street.
9:28 a.m. – A caller from Sacramento Street reported a female laying down on the ground, with no clothes on from the waist down. An additional caller reported the same, and that there were beer cans on the ground all around her. Yet another caller reported the woman was completely naked. Two other callers reported the subject.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
11:48a.m. – A caller from Boca Reservoir reported a camper told them there was a male on a green and white striped jet-ski driving fast on the lake around children.
8:56 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20 reported a neighbor came over and told her to shut the music off otherwise he would come back with a gun. The caller asked the subject if he was threatening gun violence, and he told her he was.
Sunday
Grass Valley Police Department
12:35 p.m. – A caller from North School Street reported a male who didn’t look like he belonged there, walking back and forth with a water bottle in one hand and a dark glass bottle in the other. Contact was made with the subject, who was okay but just walking around and having a bad day.
3:44 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a verbally combative customer refusing to leave. The subject was upset about not being allowed to bring in outside food or drink.
6:52 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a male was acting strangely and making “crazy” statements. The caller didn’t feel safe getting out of her vehicle. The caller was advised to go to another gas station if she didn’t feel comfortable.
9:24 p.m. – A caller from Rockwood Drive reported seeing an adult male and a child in the swimming pool of the complex. The caller knew they were breaking the rules as there is no swimming after dark, and requested they be told to get out.
11:25 p.m. – A caller from Colfax Avenue reported hearing three to four shots in the area. An additional caller reported five or six shots paced about two seconds apart. Yet another caller reported hearing four shots.
Nevada City Police Department
5:17 p.m. – A caller from West Broad Street reported a female passed out on the ground and unresponsive but breathing.
10:31 p.m. – A caller from West Broad Street reported people driving 45 miles per hour in a 25 zone. The caller said earlier in the day a vehicle nearly missed hitting her vehicle and the driver was honking and yelling at her.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
12:55 a.m. – A caller from Highway 80 at Kingvale reported his Tesla ran out of electricity on the shoulder.
9:41 a.m. – A caller from Red Dog Road reported an occupied vehicle had been there a few hours. Earlier the occupant was laying on the ground and now they were back inside the vehicle. The caller was unsure if their vehicle was disabled or if it was a medical situation.
11:30 a.m. – A caller from Lake Wildwood Drive reported a bicyclist in the middle of the highway, possibly intoxicated.
8:07 p.m. – A caller from Niels Meade Drive reported she has land for sale and when she went to check on the property she could see that the neighbors are using the property for a marijuana grow site with approximately 200 plants.
—Jennifer Nobles