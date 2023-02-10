Grass Valley Police Department
5:49 a.m. – A caller from Central Avenue reported two subjects had been playing basketball for the past hour. The caller was advised of proper 911 usage and was provided the business number. The subjects agreed to keep it down.
2:46 p.m. – A caller from Olympia Park Road reported two vehicles with no plates associated with a flatbed truck carrying “chopped up vehicles.” The male subject was yelling at a female. They appeared to no longer be yelling at one another but seemed to be intoxicated or under the influence.
3:29 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a transient with a dog was “acting up” and refusing to leave the property.
4:04 p.m. – A caller from Freeman Lane reported two women and one male ran out of the store with a bunch of clothing, a pillow, and some sheets.
5:25 p.m. – A caller from West McKnight Way reported a male checking door handles of vehicles.
6:53 p.m. – A caller from LeDuc Street reported he had just been assaulted by two subjects. The male fled but the female was still on the scene. The caller stated the subjects have firearms in their residence. The caller was difficult to get information from. He kept screaming that he wanted the subject arrested. On call back the caller was yelling that the subjects were not arrested and made comments using racial slurs.
Nevada City Police Department
10:10 a.m. – A caller from Providence Mine Road reported a man that appeared to be asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle. The caller tapped on the window but received no response.
6:56 p.m. – A caller from Spring Street reported two huge trucks had her blocked into her parking spot and she couldn’t get out. The caller called back and reported she was able to get out.
9:57 p.m. – A caller from Old Washington Road reported a bear was trying to get into her door. The door was locked.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
6:59 a.m. – A caller from Woodleaf Circle reported he hadn’t heard from his girlfriend in over 16 hours. She is currently in the process of selling her home. When he last spoke with her she was parked in a parking lot while her home was being shown by a realtor. The caller said this was very out of character as they usually talk 15 times a day.
8:51 a.m. – A caller from Orchard Springs Road reported a loose light brown dog similar to Toto from “The Wizard of Oz.” The caller tried to contain the dog but was unsuccessful.
9:49 a.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road identified himself as an NID employee and said he just found a gun on the side of the roadway.
12:15 p.m. – A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported two loose cows on her property.
12:34 p.m. – A caller from Old Coach Way reported he thought subjects he recently evicted are camped up across from the address in a tent. The caller was concerned the subjects were going to go back onto the property, and was advised to call back if they returned.
1:15 p.m. – A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported a pickup truck cut the caller off going on to Highway 174 and was unable to maintain lanes.
1:51 p.m. – A caller from John Barleycorn Road reporteds he is an Amazon driver and was stuck at the location. The caller had to use a gate code to get into the property but there was no button to get out. Amazon support tried to contact the customer but there was no answer. The caller was hoping law enforcement could respond out and put in the gate code and let her out.
3:22 p.m. – A caller from East Bennett Road reported a mounted TV was taken some time the previous night from her barn and possibly other items.
3:33 p.m. – A caller from Black Road reported a neighbor took her fence supplies. The caller placed fencing on the neighbor’s property and the neighbor sent her a message saying she wanted the fence along the property line. The neighbor removed the fencing from her own property. The neighbor said the caller’s horses continually go on her property and cause damage.
3:57 p.m. – A caller from Big Spring Drive requested assistance in filing a report for obstruction of mail by the U.S. Postal Service. The caller demanded to speak with an officer after being told the post office is not committing a crime by not delivering mail to certain parts of the county, and he needed to take his complaint up with the post office.
