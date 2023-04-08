GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
1:20 p.m. - A caller from Dorsey Drive reported her ex-boyfriend was sitting outside, and the caller was scared to return home.
3:22 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported a male who has been given a trespassing warning is back on the property.
3:57 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a person was threatening customers and yelling at people in front of the store.
5:20 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported that s subject was at an ATM pulling out cash for an FBI agent; the caller advised the person she thought she was getting scammed.
11:05 p.m. — A caller from Mill Street reported a group of juveniles in a tan Ford Escape was in the parking lot playing loud music, and when he asked them to leave, they made rude hand gestures at him.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
2:09 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street/Providence Mine Road reported a road rage incident between a white sedan and a motorcycle, stating the motorcycle rider was screaming at the driver of the white sedan.
4:36 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Street reported a white female was screaming and causing a disturbance.
5:02 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported that a transient was in the gutter on the side of the street; the caller was worried she might get hit by a vehicle.
6:12 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Street reported three adults are with a 3-4-year-old child, and the three adults appear high on narcotics.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT
11:43 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready HY/Brittney Springs Road reported a dark green truck with a flatbed was speeding and running a vehicle off the road.
12:24 p.m. - A caller from Hutto Raod reported mail theft.
12:52 p.m. — A caller from Donner Pass Road reported a dog in a black Chevy that was parked in the sun and appeared in distress.
1:20 p.m. — A caller from Hoppy Hollow Road reported an off-blue/gray boat tied up on her property. When she went she went into the house and back outside a man with two kids was by the boat, the man was telling her that his mother used to live there and had no idea how the boat got there, but he will take it off her hands. The caller felt like something was off.
3:30 p.m. — A caller from Ramp US INT/ Donner Pass Road reported three bears were on Highway 80 eastbound
7:44 p.m. — A caller from Chaparral Circle reported she heard someone shooting for over an hour.
-LaMarr Fields
Live scanner feed here: