Nevada County police blotter: Threatening note found on mailboxes

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

12:07 a.m. — A caller in the 80 block of Rockwood Drive reported a car followed her for about seven miles to her home. The suspect’s car was empty when the caller spoke with dispatchers. An officer arrived and arrested a woman for DUI.

10:12 a.m. — A caller in the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a transient in a small alley who was smoking.

3:02 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Central Avenue reported that she discovered her vehicle’s window was smashed and her purse stolen.

5:46 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Mill Street requested officers check the back of a business because of transient issues.

6:27 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a transient camping by a rear door.

8:42 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a motorhome in a parking lot for four days.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

11:04 a.m. — A caller on Wolf Mountain Road, near American Ranch Court, reported a burglary to a scrap metal shed. Several items were taken.

2:33 p.m. — A caller at Bowman Lake reported a backpack was stolen while he was swimming. Items missing included a .38-caliber revolver and some clothes.

3:22 p.m. — A caller on Little Valley Road, near Alta Sierra Drive, reported two people camping on some property in a vehicle. They keep leaving trash.

6:37 p.m. — A caller on Polaris Drive, near McCourtney Road, reported mail theft.

6:40 p.m. — A caller near McCourtney Road and Paddock Lane reported finding a note on mailboxes with threats and curse words.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

7:11 p.m. — Reports state a man was arrested near East Broad Street and Highway 49 on charges of trespassing, failing to obey a lawful order and obstructing/resisting a public officer.

— Alan Riquelmy