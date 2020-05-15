Nevada County police blotter: Threatening note found on mailboxes
Grass Valley Police Department
Thursday
12:07 a.m. — A caller in the 80 block of Rockwood Drive reported a car followed her for about seven miles to her home. The suspect’s car was empty when the caller spoke with dispatchers. An officer arrived and arrested a woman for DUI.
10:12 a.m. — A caller in the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a transient in a small alley who was smoking.
Support Local Journalism
3:02 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Central Avenue reported that she discovered her vehicle’s window was smashed and her purse stolen.
5:46 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Mill Street requested officers check the back of a business because of transient issues.
6:27 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a transient camping by a rear door.
8:42 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a motorhome in a parking lot for four days.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
11:04 a.m. — A caller on Wolf Mountain Road, near American Ranch Court, reported a burglary to a scrap metal shed. Several items were taken.
2:33 p.m. — A caller at Bowman Lake reported a backpack was stolen while he was swimming. Items missing included a .38-caliber revolver and some clothes.
3:22 p.m. — A caller on Little Valley Road, near Alta Sierra Drive, reported two people camping on some property in a vehicle. They keep leaving trash.
6:37 p.m. — A caller on Polaris Drive, near McCourtney Road, reported mail theft.
6:40 p.m. — A caller near McCourtney Road and Paddock Lane reported finding a note on mailboxes with threats and curse words.
Nevada City Police Department
Thursday
7:11 p.m. — Reports state a man was arrested near East Broad Street and Highway 49 on charges of trespassing, failing to obey a lawful order and obstructing/resisting a public officer.
— Alan Riquelmy
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User