Grass Valley Police Department
7:38 a.m. – A caller from Maltman Drive requested the police check out a vehicle that had been on the property for two weeks.
9:31 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a transient asked for water and ended up taking soda. The caller asked him to leave and he threatened the caller with a bat.
11:22 a.m. – A caller from Alta Street was requesting to speak with an investigating sergeant regarding an accident that took place in March. The caller was hit by three people and stated no one was helping her, so she asked to speak to a supervisor.
11:58 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a male subject with a man bun was trying to break into a vehicle with a long wire.
12:34 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a customer harassing employees. The subject had broken into the building a month ago. The subject was inside touching everything. Employees told him not to touch anything and he told them that’s how you get shot.
1:37 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported a male yelling at cars and waving a knife around.
8:15 p.m. – A caller from Linden Avenue advised a neighbor was working on a truck in the roadway and running the vehicle, causing exhaust to go into her house.
Nevada City Police Department
10:06 a.m. – A deputy was requested in the lobby of the Rood building for a male who dropped a bag and took off running.
3:20 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a female who was sleeping right on the fogline of the roadway. The female was in a green sleeping bag. The caller requested someone move her along.
8:38 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a male laying on the side of the roadway. An additional caller reported the same.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
7:35 a.m. – A caller from Soda Springs reported a white van with a blown out tire was causing a hazard.
8:51 a.m. – A caller from Magnolia Road reported a little league equipment shed was broken into and a lawn mower stolen.
10:05 a.m. – A caller from Easy Street reported a neighbors’ dogs had been fighting and barking for two hours. The caller talked to the neighbor who stated they were puppies. The caller was advised to start a barking log in the meantime.
12:12 p.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported finding an urn with remains in it. The urn was floating down the side of the roadway in the mud.
1:09 p.m. – A caller from Oak Drive who is an employee of a propane company was at the address to collect money for unpaid bills. The house appeared abandoned and the caller found a deceased dog in a dog Igloo, plus a dead cat and a bunch of goats in a small pen. The caller knocked on the door and there was no response. The caller did not see any food for the animals.
1:55 p.m. – A caller from Cottage Hill Drive reported hearing about 12 gun shots coming from the south side of her house.
3:32 p.m. – A caller from Burma Road reported her back license plate was stolen the previous day.
4:55 p.m. – A caller from Red Dog Road reported a contractor threatened them with a screw driver after being politely asked to move his vehicle.
5:39 p.m. – A caller from Mystic Mine Road reported subjects dumping a couch at the intersection. The caller told them not to dump it there but they ignored her.
7:07 p.m. – A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported a transient setting up camp in the mail kiosk.
8:43 p.m. – A caller from Tall Timbers Lane reported a male transient at their front door. The subject left when the caller dialed 911. The male adult was carrying a stuffed animal, but the caller could not provide a description of clothing.
10:08 p.m. – A caller from West Digger Hill Way reported his neighbor was pounding on the door at approximately 9:30 p.m. because he was chasing a male who was flying a drone above his house. The subject thought the drone pilot ran into the caller’s house and wanted to go inside and check. The caller did not allow this to happen because he was acting erratically.
—Jennifer Nobles