Nevada County Police Blotter: Thirsty man reports he can’t open water bottles

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

11:54 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported his girlfriend stole his dog and later called him to say she had the dog at a business. Authorities made contact with both the caller and his girlfriend, who said that the girlfriend usually cares for the dog while the boyfriend is at work. The caller was jealous of his girlfriend hanging out with her ex.

1:41 p.m. — A panic alarm went off in the 500 block of East Main Street. When authorities arrived, the alarm owner said he has a keyring with a panic button and it went off accidentally. The man was advised not to have the alarm in his pocket with the rest of his keys and change because it had gone off accidentally multiple times. 8:20 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ophir Street reported a woman lying down underneath a porch with a bike, backpack and walking stick or large pole.

Saturday

3:27 p.m. — A caller from the phone in front of the Grass Valley Police Department reported the sidewalk was caving in where the phone is located and his foot almost went through. The caller said he was concerned for others' safety.

Recommended Stories For You

Sunday

8:09 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sierra College Drive reported he was unable to open the bottles of water in his apartment. The caller said he was very thirsty and unable to get a drink.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

11:26 a.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road reported representatives from "World Class Seafood and Meats" came to her residence and sold her husband $570 worth of meat. The caller said the meat appeared to be worth much less.

— Matthew Pera