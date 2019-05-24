Nevada County Police Blotter: Theif leaves ashtray full of change in unlocked vehicle

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

1:00 a.m. — An elderly man from an unknown location called 911 saying he was ripped off multiple times and that he needs to be appreciated. He was very hard of hearing and difficult to understand.

7:02 a.m. — A caller from Adamson Drive reported a continually loose and aggressive Rhodesian Ridgeback dog.

7:47 a.m. — A caller from Pammy Way reported seeing a Husky Malamute dog looking sickly.

9:15 a.m. — A caller from Carrie Ann Lane reported a neighbor at a listed location having acted “weird.” The reporter thinks the park is in danger.

10:26 a.m. — A caller from Paradise Lane reported a gray German Shepard attacking the caller’s livestock. The dog possibly went back to its own house. The caller said if it didn’t he will shoot it when the dog arrives. The dog had killed 10 chickens.

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

8:43 a.m. — A caller from Walsh Street reported theft from their unlocked vehicle, which occurred overnight. The caller said an ashtray full of change was left in the vehicle that does not belong to the caller.

11:25 a.m. — A reporter in the lobby of the police department said she received hate mail at two of her homes.

12:45 p.m. — A caller from Empire Street reported that their cell phone would not stop ringing.

1:13 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported an individual laying in the bushes passed out and not responding. A machete was laying next to the individual.

8:25 p.m. — An individual was cited on East Main Street using their cell phone while driving.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

3:33 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported a silver Camaro without a hood spinning donuts in the middle of the highway.

— Sam Corey