Nevada County Police Blotter: theft of Band-Aid’s reported
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
7:47 a.m. — A child from Quail Lane reported accidentally pushing the emergency button. The child’s father advised everything was okay.
9:17 a.m. — A caller from Boreham Lane reported a deer with a broken leg was lying in the caller’s backyard.
12:55 p.m. — A caller from Loa Court reported that their neighbors two hybrid wolves were running at large.
9:11 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported hearing banging against windows at the school. The caller did not hear glass breaking.
Saturday
5:03 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported smelling gas in their residence. They were transferred to Cal Fire.
6:57 a.m. — A caller from Partridge Road reportedly dialed 911 accidentally while turning off their phone.
8:16 a.m. — A caller from State Street reported an injured deer stuck in the fence at the entrance of the cedars.
8:30 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported an abandoned school had been vandalized. The location had broken windows and open doors.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
12:49 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported theft of Band-Aid’s.
2:20 p.m. — A caller from Coyote Street reported an ongoing issue with regards to loitering.
10:02 p.m. — A caller from Dorsey Drive reported a German Shepherd on the side of the road.
Saturday
7:38 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street reported an individual in a red sports car yelling racial slurs.
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
3:04 a.m. — A caller from Woodcrest Way 911 fire alarm sounding, but no fire was seen. The call was transferred to Cal Fire.
— Sam Corey
