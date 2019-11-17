Nevada County Police Blotter: theft of Band-Aid’s reported

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

7:47 a.m. — A child from Quail Lane reported accidentally pushing the emergency button. The child’s father advised everything was okay.

9:17 a.m. — A caller from Boreham Lane reported a deer with a broken leg was lying in the caller’s backyard.

12:55 p.m. — A caller from Loa Court reported that their neighbors two hybrid wolves were running at large.

9:11 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported hearing banging against windows at the school. The caller did not hear glass breaking.

Saturday

5:03 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported smelling gas in their residence. They were transferred to Cal Fire.

6:57 a.m. — A caller from Partridge Road reportedly dialed 911 accidentally while turning off their phone.

8:16 a.m. — A caller from State Street reported an injured deer stuck in the fence at the entrance of the cedars.

8:30 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported an abandoned school had been vandalized. The location had broken windows and open doors.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

12:49 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported theft of Band-Aid’s.

2:20 p.m. — A caller from Coyote Street reported an ongoing issue with regards to loitering.

10:02 p.m. — A caller from Dorsey Drive reported a German Shepherd on the side of the road.

Saturday

7:38 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street reported an individual in a red sports car yelling racial slurs.

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

3:04 a.m. — A caller from Woodcrest Way 911 fire alarm sounding, but no fire was seen. The call was transferred to Cal Fire.

— Sam Corey