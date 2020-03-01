Nevada County Police Blotter: Theft of Amazon Kindle reported

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

9:19 a.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported an armored vehicle pulled off to the side of the road and another vehicle stopped in the middle of the road screaming at the armored vehicle, blocking traffic.

11:20 a.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported vandalism to a car in the parking lot the night prior.

2:33 p.m. — A caller from Freeman Lane reported vandalism and possible items stolen from a vehicle in the parking lot on Thursday morning.

6:29 p.m. — A caller from Plaza Drive reported a male inside the business. The reporter would like the individual admonished.

Saturday

3:32 p.m. — A caller from West Main Street reported an individual illegally cutting down a historic tree.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

8:04 a.m. — A caller from Pingree Road reported two loose dogs in the area running in and out traffic one white, one pit

11:02 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a fight happening at school when one student attacked another.

12:01 p.m. — A caller from Creek View Drive reported two goats were killed by a mountain lion overnight.

2:36 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield reported a theft of an Amazon Kindle on Dec. 30 and the thief had reset it. The reporter said they have the name of the suspect.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Saturday

4:13 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a woman driving a grey Honda Civic screaming and throwing things from her car.

—Sam Corey