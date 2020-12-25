Nevada County police blotter: Test ride turns to theft
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
9:39 a.m. — A caller on Dalmation and Tahoe View drives reported a fox with a broken leg.
11:51 a.m. — A caller on Little Hill and Anchor Lanes reported their neighbor’s pig was tearing up their front lawn.
1:51 p.m. — A caller on Penn Valley Drive and Lark Street reported items were stolen from a business. A report was taken.
3:33 p.m. — A caller on Tyler Foote Crossing and Purdon roads reported she lost her purse and someone tried to turn it into the business, but the business would not take it.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
11:28 am — A caller on Sacramento and Valley streets reported their bike was stolen after someone took it for a test ride and hadn’t come back in two hours. A report was taken.
—John Orona
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE