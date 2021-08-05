Nevada County police blotter: Tenant won’t pay rent, keeps doing drugs and drinking alcohol

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

9:18 a.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man near a business who was screaming, yelling and standing in front of cars in traffic. An additional 911 caller also reported the same individual, adding that the man was under the influence of methamphetamine.

4:28 p.m. — A caller from a restaurant on the 100 block of Mill Street reported a group of juveniles on skateboards who were apparently causing a disturbance in front of the restaurant.

8:38 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Whispering Pines Lane reported that her daughter was under the influence of methamphetamine and cocaine.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday





9:57 a.m. — A caller on Wolf Road, near Combie Road and Jennifer Drive, reported a decomposing odor coming from a black plastic tote. Upon investigation, the doubled up garbage bag inside contained pig skins.

1:23 p.m. — A caller on West Hill Road, near Rough and Ready Highway, reported a female he permitted to live with him as refusing to pay rent while doing drugs and drinking alcohol all day.

3:07 p.m. — A caller near the dead end of Horshoe Lane and Magnolia Road requested assistance evacuating four horses.

5:30 p.m. — A caller on Rolphholm Road, near Brougham and Clydesdale roads, reported two horses left during their evacuation.

6:41 p.m. — A caller near Clover Lead Court and Peardale Road reported their daughter-in-law and 1-year-old twin granddaughters stuck at their house within the fire’s warning zone without a vehicle.

10:52 p.m. — Cal Fire requested assistance with a civilian impeding firefighting operations on Brougham Road and Post Chaise Court.

— Rebecca O’Neil and Stephen Wyer