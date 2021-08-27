Nevada County police blotter: Tenant won’t leave after being evicted, instead does housework, has girls over

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

1:17 a.m. — A caller from Oak Canyon Drive, near Penn Valley Drive, reported a man lying in the middle of the roadway in the left lane. Deputies were unable to locate this individual.

7:40 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney and Metcalf roads reported a cow blocking the middle of the roadway that was behaving aggressively and charging people who tried to corral it.

12:34 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Brooks Road, near Lower Colfax Road, reported that a man who the caller had evicted was refusing to move out and was instead doing housework and “having girls over.” Deputies responded and arrested the tenant. It was not clear what the charges were at the time.

4:16 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Lime Kiln Road, reported a motorcycle with a juvenile sitting on the back that was driving at a high rate of speed, swerving in and out of traffic.





6:12 p.m. — A caller in the area of Highway 174 and Cedar Ridge Drive expressed concern over a nearby homeless encampment that the caller said could be related to mail thefts in the area, as well as posing a possible fire hazard.

7:41 p.m. — A caller from Old Tunnel Road, near Banner Lava Cap Road, reported a man near a black Honda sedan who was possibly trying to start a fire. A police report was taken of the incident.

8:35 p.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat Road, near Marina Drive, reported a shirtless male wearing cutoff jeans who was screaming that he was going to kill someone. The suspect was apparently associated with a green Subaru and a pit bull.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

4:09 p.m. — A caller from a business on Argall Way, near Zion Street, reported an altercation between a customer and staff over the customer’s refusal to wear a mask. The customer apparently maintained that doing so violated his Fourth Amendment rights.

— Stephen Wyer