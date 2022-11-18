Nevada County Police Blotter: ‘Take psilocybin cultivation seriously’

Wednesday

Grass Valley Police Department

9:16 a.m. – A caller from Pleasant Street reported the theft of her vehicle Saturday night. The citizen said she had her vehicle back but wanted to press charges.

2:19 p.m. – A caller from Bennett Street reported an abandoned vehicle that had been parked there for two months.

4:12 p.m. – A caller from Alta Street reported a low power line.

4:48 p.m. – A caller from Hughes Road reported an altercation in the middle of the street. It appeared to the caller that four men were involved. An additional caller stated that the parties had broken up and were leaving.

7:32 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported they were stuck in an elevator.

Nevada City Police Department

8:51 a.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported possible internet fraud.

1:40 p.m. – A caller from Brock Road reported a vehicle parked in front of the school for a week and is facing the wrong direction.

4:59 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported six juveniles by the ice cream shop who were running up and down the sidewalk.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

4:51 a.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a male came to the caller’s home and asked what time it was. While on the line, the subject left the residence and continued west on Pleasant Valley.

7”07 a.m. – A caller from Johnson Place reported they found a bag of meth on the job site and would like it picked up.

9:18 a.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a possible drunk driver, crossing over lanes and hitting the center divide.

11:08 a.m. – A caller stated she is a therapist and her client wants to make sure the sheriff’s office will take psilocybin cultivation seriously.

1:41 p.m. – A caller from Holly Branch Court reported mail theft, check forgery, and bank account theft.

4:24 p.m. – A caller from Siesta Drive reported a phone scam where she was told she won the lottery.

4:54 p.m. – A caller from Rim Rock Lane reported a dog had him cornered on the trail, and the dog appeared to be aggressive. The caller was afraid to move.

4:58 p.m. – A caller from Hobart Lane reported subjects unloading vehicles from a car hauler. The caller thought it suspicious because the hauler had Florida plates.

6:46 p.m. – A caller from Blackledge Road reported their vehicle was stuck and they had to park it. The caller couldn’t call a tow truck due to their phone being almost dead.

7:26 p.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a van with a male driver that stopped in the middle of the road, and was speeding and slowing.

8:36 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20 reported ongoing issues with a subject who is calling and asking for money.

10:14 p.m. – A caller from East Empire Street reported her home was supposed to be vacant and the caller just drove by and the door was open and lights were on. The caller was advised to bring proof of ownership and an eviction sign.

— Jennifer Nobles