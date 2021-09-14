Nevada County police blotter: Suspicious vehicle spotted with blood in backseat

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

6:40 a.m. — A caller from Penstock Drive reported the theft of two propane tanks.

8:49 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Brunswick Road reported ongoing issues, including littering and tagging, associated with a homeless encampment in the area. The caller requested extra police patrols in the vicinity.

10:27 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported two suspicious individuals who were purportedly looking through people’s mailboxes in the area. Police were unable to locate the suspects.

2:46 p.m. — A caller from the the 900 block of Plaza Drive reported a woman who was walking around and yelling loudly in a parking lot outside a business.





NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

8:44 a.m. — A caller from Lodestar Drive, near Mountain Meadow Court, reported a group of aggressive, large dogs in the area. A warning was issued to the owner of the dogs.

9:06 a.m. — A caller from Donner Pass Road reported observing a suspicious vehicle in the area with blood in the backseat of the car. The vehicle was described as a dark gray Dodge Challenger.

10:29 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive, near Robin Street, reported that she was being repeatedly harassed by her mobile home park manager, who was apparently threatening to tow her vehicle and told her that he wanted her to “lose her mind.”

12:18 p.m. — A caller from East Lime Kiln Road, off Highway 49, reported a woman who appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or possibly mentally ill, who was throwing rocks.

2:39 p.m. — A caller from a business on McCourtney Road reported a man who was behaving erratically, and threatening to shoot himself before threatening to stab a police officer in order to be arrested.

9:21 p.m. — A caller from the Nevada County Jail reported an inmate-on-inmate assault.

10:09 p.m. — A man was arrested on Sweetland Road, near Highway 49, for multiple drug and firearm charges after originally being reported for a traffic infraction.

— Stephen Wyer