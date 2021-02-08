Nevada County police blotter: Suspicious trespasser in orange suit

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

9:13 a.m. — A caller from Eureka and Second streets reported a man beating and choking a dog. He was gone when an officer arrived.

9:35 a.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road and Springhill Drive reported vandalism.

10:29 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Conaway Avenue reported a burglary to a vehicle.

3:33 p.m. — Several juveniles on Mill Street reported being approached and followed by an older man. He could not be located.

5:51 p.m. — A caller from Catherine Lane and Dorsey Drive reported a vehicle hit a woman. A report was taken.

10:33 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of East Main Street reported a man threw a rock into a building window.

Saturday

3:22 p.m. — A caller from an undisclosed location reported an assault.

6:44 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of West Main Street reported people were eating inside.

11:10 p.m. — A woman from Green Mountain Loop reported a neighbor broke down a fence while she was in the hot tub and threw a bag of recycling at her.

Sunday

4:35 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a pregnant woman was claiming she had been kicked in the head. A report was taken.

5:13 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Chapel Street reported two men in a physical fight inside a vehicle. One was thrown out of the vehicle and the parties then separated. They could not be located.

9:51 a.m. — A caller from Bennett Street and Kidder Avenue reported seven trespassers, one of whom was wearing an orange suit.

10 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Vistamont Drive reported two dead robins bleeding from the mouth in a yard.

12:18 p.m. — A woman from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a man just exposed himself to her and then left.

3:20 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported an attempted theft by a man. The property was retrieved before he left.

5:06 p.m. — A man from Pleasant Street reported another man hit him in the head, then took off after the victim showed him he had a knife. A report was taken.

7:28 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man yelling “slut” at women. He was cited on suspicion of being drunk in public.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

7:34 a.m. — A caller from Buckeye Ridge and Buckeye roads reported a stolen vehicle was found on its roof in Greenhorn Creek.

10:27 a.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake and Lower Colfax roads reported a motorcycle doing wheelies.

11:14 a.m. — A caller from McQuiston Lane reported the theft of a building.

11:32 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported AT&T fraud.

12:16 p.m. — A caller from Lake City Road reported the theft of an electric fence battery.

1:06 p.m. — A caller from Purdon and B4 Ranch roads reported a vehicle traveling at high speeds that came around a corner sideways.

2:57 p.m. — A man from Iron Horse Drive reported two pit bulls came into his yard and tried to bite him.

7:28 p.m. — Several callers from Highway 49 and Alta Sierra Drive reported a pedestrian on the highway.

7:55 p.m. — A caller from Travertine Court reported a neighbor setting off large aerial fireworks.

8:45 p.m. — A caller from Owl Creek Road reported a man punched a woman. The man was in a taxi and reportedly threatened the taxi driver. He was reported to be armed and refusing to get out of the taxi.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

1:56 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a guest refusing to leave. A woman was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

— Liz Kellar