Nevada County police blotter: Suspicious trespasser in orange suit
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
9:13 a.m. — A caller from Eureka and Second streets reported a man beating and choking a dog. He was gone when an officer arrived.
9:35 a.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road and Springhill Drive reported vandalism.
10:29 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Conaway Avenue reported a burglary to a vehicle.
3:33 p.m. — Several juveniles on Mill Street reported being approached and followed by an older man. He could not be located.
5:51 p.m. — A caller from Catherine Lane and Dorsey Drive reported a vehicle hit a woman. A report was taken.
10:33 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of East Main Street reported a man threw a rock into a building window.
Saturday
3:22 p.m. — A caller from an undisclosed location reported an assault.
6:44 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of West Main Street reported people were eating inside.
11:10 p.m. — A woman from Green Mountain Loop reported a neighbor broke down a fence while she was in the hot tub and threw a bag of recycling at her.
Sunday
4:35 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a pregnant woman was claiming she had been kicked in the head. A report was taken.
5:13 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Chapel Street reported two men in a physical fight inside a vehicle. One was thrown out of the vehicle and the parties then separated. They could not be located.
9:51 a.m. — A caller from Bennett Street and Kidder Avenue reported seven trespassers, one of whom was wearing an orange suit.
10 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Vistamont Drive reported two dead robins bleeding from the mouth in a yard.
12:18 p.m. — A woman from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a man just exposed himself to her and then left.
3:20 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported an attempted theft by a man. The property was retrieved before he left.
5:06 p.m. — A man from Pleasant Street reported another man hit him in the head, then took off after the victim showed him he had a knife. A report was taken.
7:28 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man yelling “slut” at women. He was cited on suspicion of being drunk in public.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sunday
7:34 a.m. — A caller from Buckeye Ridge and Buckeye roads reported a stolen vehicle was found on its roof in Greenhorn Creek.
10:27 a.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake and Lower Colfax roads reported a motorcycle doing wheelies.
11:14 a.m. — A caller from McQuiston Lane reported the theft of a building.
11:32 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported AT&T fraud.
12:16 p.m. — A caller from Lake City Road reported the theft of an electric fence battery.
1:06 p.m. — A caller from Purdon and B4 Ranch roads reported a vehicle traveling at high speeds that came around a corner sideways.
2:57 p.m. — A man from Iron Horse Drive reported two pit bulls came into his yard and tried to bite him.
7:28 p.m. — Several callers from Highway 49 and Alta Sierra Drive reported a pedestrian on the highway.
7:55 p.m. — A caller from Travertine Court reported a neighbor setting off large aerial fireworks.
8:45 p.m. — A caller from Owl Creek Road reported a man punched a woman. The man was in a taxi and reportedly threatened the taxi driver. He was reported to be armed and refusing to get out of the taxi.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sunday
1:56 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a guest refusing to leave. A woman was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
— Liz Kellar
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User