Nevada County police blotter: Suspicious skateboarder wanted ride, beer
Grass Valley Police Department
Thursday
12:52 a.m. — A woman in the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a man stole her glasses and broke her phone after an argument.
1:48 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Forest Glade Circle reported a neighbor playing loud music for the last five hours and refusing to turn it down.
11:32 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ophir Street reported identity and bank account fraud.
12:50 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man refusing to wear a mask or leave, and causing a disturbance. The man was contacted and then refused to leave until the officer left. He did leave.
2:21 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a physical fight involving two men.
4:29 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Olympia Park Road reported the theft of a catalytic converter.
4:51 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Kate Hayes Street reported a vehicle had been broken into, causing damage.
6:59 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported an assault.
7:25 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1800 block of East Main Street reported people on the roof, who were gone when an officer arrived.
9:15 p.m. — A caller from Bennett and Ophir streets reported a 5-year-old boy walking by himself, pulling a wagon. He could not be located during an extensive area check.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
7:51 a.m. — A caller from Garden Bar Road reported identity theft.
8:58 a.m. — A caller from Mayflower Drive reported vandalism to a mailbox.
2:01 p.m. — A caller from Spring Valley Drive reported mail theft and requested extra patrols.
2:34 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and You Bet Road reported a vehicle going into oncoming traffic, possibly trying to hit vehicles deliberately. It could not be located.
4:24 p.m. — A caller from Harmony Ridge Road reported he was trying to serve papers and was pushed to the ground by a man who told him he was trespassing.
7:03 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road and Woodside Lane reported a physical fight. A man was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse and elder abuse.
8:23 p.m. — A caller from Pammy Way reported a skateboarder asking for a ride and a beer.
Nevada City Police Department
Thursday
2:13 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported juveniles skateboarding dangerously.
— Liz Kellar
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User