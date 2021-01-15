Nevada County police blotter: Suspicious skateboarder wanted ride, beer

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

12:52 a.m. — A woman in the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a man stole her glasses and broke her phone after an argument.

1:48 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Forest Glade Circle reported a neighbor playing loud music for the last five hours and refusing to turn it down.

11:32 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ophir Street reported identity and bank account fraud.

12:50 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man refusing to wear a mask or leave, and causing a disturbance. The man was contacted and then refused to leave until the officer left. He did leave.

2:21 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a physical fight involving two men.

4:29 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Olympia Park Road reported the theft of a catalytic converter.

4:51 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Kate Hayes Street reported a vehicle had been broken into, causing damage.

6:59 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported an assault.

7:25 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1800 block of East Main Street reported people on the roof, who were gone when an officer arrived.

9:15 p.m. — A caller from Bennett and Ophir streets reported a 5-year-old boy walking by himself, pulling a wagon. He could not be located during an extensive area check.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

7:51 a.m. — A caller from Garden Bar Road reported identity theft.

8:58 a.m. — A caller from Mayflower Drive reported vandalism to a mailbox.

2:01 p.m. — A caller from Spring Valley Drive reported mail theft and requested extra patrols.

2:34 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and You Bet Road reported a vehicle going into oncoming traffic, possibly trying to hit vehicles deliberately. It could not be located.

4:24 p.m. — A caller from Harmony Ridge Road reported he was trying to serve papers and was pushed to the ground by a man who told him he was trespassing.

7:03 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road and Woodside Lane reported a physical fight. A man was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse and elder abuse.

8:23 p.m. — A caller from Pammy Way reported a skateboarder asking for a ride and a beer.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

2:13 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported juveniles skateboarding dangerously.

