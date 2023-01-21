Grass Valley Police Department
8:02 a.m. – A caller from Segsworth Way reported several vehicles had items stolen from out of them.
12:10 p.m. – A caller from Mulberry Drive stated she was misplaced from her residence due to flooding and the landlord owes her money for the hotel fees she charged up during this time.
2:40 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a vehicle that had been in front of the business for about 45 minutes. There were two subjects in the car, and the passenger side front fender was halfway off the car and a construction cone lodged under it. Contact was made with the subjects who were advised and who then left the lot.
2:46 p.m. – A caller from Freeman Lane reported a subject giving away free eight-week-old puppies outside the business.
5:21 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a female subject refusing to leave their lot and was currently working on her vehicle in their parking lot. The caller also stated the subject had been stealing gas.
7:21 p.m. – A caller from Castlemont Drive reported vandalism to her car. She advised a wet rag had been left in her car and dead rats have been left in her yard intentionally.
10:19 p.m. – A caller from Harris Street reported a suspicious camper van. A female kept getting out and looking around and then getting back in.
Nevada City Police Department
7:49 a.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a vehicle all over the road and unable to maintain lanes.
8:47 a.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported a possible drunk driver, veering in and out of lanes and who hit the side of a bridge and a curb.
3:27 p.m. – A caller from Commercial Street reported a subject that has been living in his vehicle in the parking lot for three days. The caller had asked him to leave and he wouldn’t. The caller was going to call for a tow but didn’t know if they would tow it with the subject in or around it.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
1:21 a.m. – A caller from Pittsburg Mine Road reported two men outside trying to steal stuff. The caller had no additional information, and was afraid to look outside.
8:19 a.m. – A caller from East Bennett Road reported the theft of chain saws, a blower, and climbing gear.
10:41 a.m. – A caller from Armstrong Road reported a male in a vehicle “very slumped” over the wheel. It was unknown how long the subject had been there. Contact was made and the subject did not need medical attention; they were just resting.
11:18 a.m. – A caller from Torrey Pines Drive left and realized their vehicle was missing. The caller was unsure when the theft occurred, but thinks some time in the past two weeks.
1:36 p.m. – A caller from East Bennett Road reported the theft of catalytic converters off of two vehicles after the fence was cut to gain access.
4:15 p.m. – A caller from Kentucky Flat Road reported a blue and white Trek bike in the ditch.
6:05 p.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road reported he left his work location about two to three hours ago on foot because he didn’t have a ride. The caller was now lost, but while on the line he said he thought he made it to the fire station and the call was disconnected. Per CalFire, there were no walk-ups to the station. Other fire stations were checked, and the caller was not located.
7:11 p.m. – A caller from West McKnight Way reported that on Sunday an officer told him he was going to have his vehicle moved someplace safe so it did not get impounded, and now that caller couldn’t find his car. The caller wanted help locating the vehicle.
–Jennifer Nobles