Thursday
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
12:24 a.m. – A 911 caller off of Banner Lava Cap Road reported there is a vehicle in front of her residence burning rubber. She could see a bunch of smoke and smell burnt rubber coming from the vehicle. An adult was arrested.
8:27 a.m. – A 911 caller reported a Facebook post with threatening language made after a male said that his dog was taken by Nevada County Sheriff in Penn Valley. The subject referenced there being a “crime spree”.
9:48 a.m. – A caller from Glen Meadow Drive reported he has a two part dynamite and advised it isn’t dynamite until the liquid and powder are mixed. He requested it be picked up.
11:07 a.m. – A caller from Wolf Creek Road reported five pigs in his yard and requested animal control to retrieve them. They were gone on arrival/unable to be located.
11:42 a.m. – A caller off of Loma Rica Drive reported the theft of approximately $1,000 worth of tools from the back of a truck.
12:18 p.m. – A caller off of Charles Drive reported vandalism after a drunk suspect came in and went into the bathroom and peed and dumped kombucha all over the walls and ruined paintings. The reporting party said paintings in the bathroom were damaged as a result of some type of liquid. Due to pee and other liquid do not meet level of vandalism. Advice provided on the restraining order process.
12:44 p.m. – A caller off of Combie Road reported driving behind an elderly female drunk driver in a Ford Escape that pulled into the liquor store parking lot.
12:48 p.m. – An employee at a clinic off of Combie Road reported a cat bite that occurred a few hours ago and advised the cat was euthanized and requested a rabies test.
1:38 p.m. – A caller from North San Juan said they received a call from a male who advised he is living in his car but stated he has PTSD and can’t stay in a shelter because he would unalive others and that he is armed. He also told the caller that he goes to Oakland sometimes to rob and shoot people and was concerned for anyone who goes to that area. It was unknown if it was a mental health issue or if the statements were true.
1:41 p.m. – Subjects camping in a white RV were reportedly camping with trash all around them along Purdon Crossing.
2:27 p.m. – A subject at Martis Creek Campground reported a group of people talking in the air, talking around her, but she can’t see them. She stated she is where the pelicans are. She was concerned about the subject in the airport. When units when to conduct a welfare check she was not in the area. The reporting party said she was no longer in the area and she could no longer hear any voices, said she was good, has been eating and sleeping and did not request assistance.
2:38 p.m. – A caller from Olana Drive reported a cleaning lady stole their client’s checks and used them.
10:14 p.m. – An adult was arrested off of Alexandra Way after a male stated that he was being held against his will by a female who would not let him go. The female subject stated she had a controlled substance on her and is on the way to do a deal.
Nevada City Police Department
9:30 a.m. – A reporting party off of East Broad Street reported the theft of Amazon package yesterday.
2:15 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances were reported off of Spring Street after a reporting party laughing stating they killed someone. The subject has been calling all day claiming to be Mircosoft. When asked where the subject killed someone they said, “Let me Google it.”
Grass Valley Police Department
12:04 a.m. – A 911 caller from Nevada City Highway reported that a female transient was just harassing him. He is now hiding by Bubbas and she is at the bus stop across from Speedway yelling.
12:47 a.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a suspect is harassing her in person and via a note left on her door stating she was a Federal agent telling the caller she needed to leave the County.
1:01 a.m. – An assault occurred between two males over a female off of Whiting Street.
6:05 a.m. – A subject in a purple gown left Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital against medical advice.
7:05 a.m. – A reporting party off of Pine Street called back and doesn’t believe a proper welfare check was done and believes that his ex girlfriend was kidnapped and is being “prostituted” all over Half Moon Bay.
9:51 a.m. – A reporting party off of Hughes Road reported a skunk on her property making a weird screeching noise and running around with its tail up in the caller’s backyard.
1:37 p.m. – A caller off of East Main Street reported no one ever cleaned up the transient camp behind the business after law enforcement removed the subjects.
2:55 p.m. – A caller off of Northstar Place reported the neighbors air conditioner is broken and causing a noise disturbance.
5:32 p.m. – A reporting party off of Joerschke Drive reported that employees are selling steroids to members and overheard a conversation the other day confirming this.
6:18 p.m. – A reporting party off of South Auburn Street reported his backpack was stolen in June though he never reported it stolen, he believes he has located the suspect as he discovered his stolen bicycle in front of the address. The bike was surrendered to the caller. The party advised of a meteorite inside of the stolen backpack.
10:07 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances were reported off of Golden Star Road after a reporting party reported he saw his buddies stolen 2007 Harley motorcycle. A tow was assigned.
— Elias Funez