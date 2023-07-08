Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
5:38 a.m. – A reporting party has a male subject in the ER who was assaulted at the “Purdon Property” on Purdon Road.
10:53 a.m. – A reporting party off of Pioneer/Rough and Ready Road reported a neighbor is tearing up the roadway and advised it’s a safety issue for the neighborhood as people can’t use the road.
12:37 p.m. – A reporting party off of Mushroom Trail reported her mother lent the reporting party’s daughter a vehicle a few months ago for just a few weeks, the daughter went off the grid with the vehicle and has not made any effort to return the vehicle. The mother doesn’t want to report the vehicle stolen but wants her vehicle back.
12:45 p.m. – A 911 caller off of Soda Springs Road reported a barbecue in the roadway.
2:44 p.m. – Providing food at water to pigs was reported off of Balantree Lane.
3:15 p.m. – An unknown subject reportedly cut down a caller’s favorite pine tree on his property off of Carwright Way.
5:24 p.m. – A suspicious circumstance was reported off of Dog Bar Road when a caller reported a suspect vehicle has been parked in various neighbor’s driveways for the last few weeks. The reporting party is following the vehicle. The party called back and advised it is a caretaker’s vehicle.
7:33 p.m. — A caller off of Woodglen Lane requested assistance in getting a subject put on the FBI watchlist.
11:20 p.m. – A caller off of Banner Lava Cap Road reported that his neighbor has lit off two fireworks within the last three minutes.
Nevada City Police Department
12:21 a.m. – An employee off of Railroad Avenue is reporting that guest is breaking items and yelling and believes there are two people staying there, negative domestic violence. Contact was made with the manager who did not want to press charges.
1:17 a.m. – A 911 caller is reporting that he is getting more reports from guest who are advising the same unit law enforcement was just out for, is back at it and yelling. An adult was arrested.
8:32 a.m. – A reporting party from a store off of Zion Street reported a male stole food and milk and unknown what else but had an armful of items and left toward downtown Nevada City.
11:35 a.m. – A reporting party off of York Street reported two males that have a dog tied up to a post and hitting the dog. The subject and the dog were contacted and advised not to hangout in parking stalls. Negative crime for animal abuse, dog was in good spirits and had no visible injuries.
Grass Valley Police Department
9:56 a.m. – A 911 caller from Pleasant Street reported a male trying to get into people’s apartments and vehicles. The suspect was gone on arrival, unable to locate.
11:58 a.m. – A disturbance resulted in the arrest of an adult after a reporting party off of South Auburn Street reported a male is upside down in manhole on purpose in the back of the parking lot. He is not in distress and possibly mental health issues, last seen wearing no shoes and one sock.
12:08 p.m. – A suspicious male off of E. McKnight Way was arrested and booked for controlled substance possession and use.
4:19 p.m. – A reporting party off of W. McKnight Way requested animal control check on puppies that are being sold out of a vehicle in the Target parking lot. Vehicle is a truck with a big sign saying “mini-doodles”.
9:54 p.m. – A reporting party heard juveniles fighting at Condon Park by the basketball court and sounded like they were all ganging up on one juvenile who was running away.
10:51 p.m. – A reporting party off of Sutton Way reported his vehicle was broken into while he was in a business. No damage to the vehicle but $1,000 worth of car parts were taken.
— Elias Funez