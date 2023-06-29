NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
7:54 a.m. — An adult was arrested for camping in a truck and trailer for a couple of days on Willow Valley and Scotts Valley Road.
8:42 a.m. — A four-year old girl went missing from the Little Bug Learning Center on W. Main Street when a door had been left open by another child. The girl was last seen wearing a pink shirt that said ‘Hugs From Dad’ and blonde pigtails.
11:56 a.m. — The uncle of a three-year old child requested a welfare check on Hirschdale Road because the child’s mother is on drugs. The parents are going through a divorce and the child is with the mother.
4:08 p.m. — A 911 caller reported that her husband and a roommate took the lock off of her bedroom door and were yelling at her to leave. She was calling from an emergency phone in Washington. The woman said the husband threw her belongings onto the street and told officers she was going back to her room.
4:16 p.m. — A 28-year old son living with his grandmother on Brunswick and Curry Drive was reported missing since last Thursday when he left on foot to an AA meeting in downtown Grass Valley.
4:58 p.m. — The theft of a rifle was reported stolen from a workshop on Baker Downs and Devonshire Circle sometime in the past three weeks. The reporting party was able to include the serial number of the rifle in the report.
11:36 p.m. — A woman called after having an argument with her boyfriend who has now left. Deputies reported that mental health and substance abuse were apparent when speaking with the reporting party. She told deputies that her make up was disappearing, a white truck was trolling the area and she thought the driver was a hitman. The reporting party approached the driver of the truck with a ‘bow and arrow gun’ and told him to go away. She is also being bullied by a girl named Ashley and does not feel safe. The caller asked for extra patrol because she thought there was a camera hidden nearby.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
12:06 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a male subject yelling ‘help’ and ‘help me’ in the area of Gold Flat Road and Hallwood Lane. Officers were unable to locate the subject.
8:03 p.m. — A suspicious male was reported on Nimrod Street and Dead End near the tennis courts staring at the reporting party and creeping her out.
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
8:22 a.m. — A caller from the Grass Valley Terrace Apartments on Dorsey Drive reported that a neighbor has been stalking her for six years. She did not want to get a restraining order, she just wanted someone to talk to the subject.
11:33 a.m. — A transient woman was asked to leave the Ben Franklin Craft store on Sutton Way because she was spitting food at people in front of the store. The subject was last seen wearing red pants, pink flip flops, a gray and white flowered shirt and has a shopping cart.
11:47 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a suspicious person in a ‘villain costume’ with swords on Central Avenue at Memorial Park. It was not known if the swords were real or play swords.
2:38 p.m. — A disturbance between male subjects near Safeway and Neal Street was reported by a person saying ‘get here now.’ One man with a pit bull against two other men. On a call back the men were seen on Auburn Street near Foothill Flowers.
3:06 p.m. — An employee reported two cold theft incidents on Sierra College Drive and Dead End. The reporting party stated that video evidence and suspect information was available for officers.
3:58 p.m. — A man in a Spiderman costume with two swords on his back was reported walking alongside the road on W. Main and N. School Street.
5:23 p.m. — A nurse assistant at Sierra Memorial Hospital on Glasson Way reported being assaulted by a naked patient who was trying to escape. The subject punched the reporting person in the arm and is currently restrained.
7:52 p.m. — A driver of a Toyota Corolla was reported tailgating with a juvenile in the vehicle. When the reporting party pulled over, the subject was recording him and trying to fight him.
9:49 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a male subject that bought groceries in the Safeway on Neal Street and is now in the parking lot yelling at people wearing all orange. The subject left on foot and was arrested and booked for being drunk in public and a misdemeanor warrant.
— Marianne Boll-See