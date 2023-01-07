Thursday
Grass Valley Police Department
4:51 a.m. – A caller from Washington Street reported a dually pickup parked in front of the residence. The caller was concerned that it had been abandoned, as it had been parked there for three days and the tags were two years expired.
8:29 a.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a customer acting erratically, causing a disturbance. The caller wanted the customer removed.
10:19 a.m. – A caller from Freeman Lane reported a subject parked next to him and had slammed his car door into his vehicle twice. The subject then told the caller “tough” and walked into a business.
11:34 a.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a storm drain building up.
11:56 a.m. – A caller from Sparrow Circle reported the theft of opiate drugs and guns from caregivers. The caller was unable to provide consistent accurate information, and stated they needed a case number to provide the pharmacists for a new dose of pain relievers.
1:19 p.m. – A caller from Dorsey Drive reported they had been waiting at a stop light for 10 minutes and the left turn light was not changing. The caller called back, stating they had then been waiting 20 minutes.
1:50 p.m. – A caller from Mulberry Drive requested assistance regarding mail theft and possible identity theft.
10:20 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a person who had assaulted them a few weeks ago returned and assaulted them again. The caller declined any medical help but stated they wanted to press charges.
Nevada City Police Department
1:39 a.m. – A caller from South Pine Street reported a female screaming that people are out to get her.
3:35 a.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported a male was trying to break into the room. The caller became agitated when asked questions and stated “just get someone here.”
Nevada County Sheriff Office
7:19 a.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a subject that uses meth entered the caller’s room while they were asleep and stole the caller’s medical butter.
8:27 a.m. – A caller from Prospector Road reported a cattle dog still jumping on the car and trying to attack the dog in his car when he drives past its house.
9:00 a.m. – A caller from Clayton Road reported there was a generator off the roadway that was left in a ditch. The caller stated the unit looked fairly new.
9:16 a.m. – A caller Combie Road reported the theft of $25,000, possibly by an employee.
11:12 a.m. – A caller from Quail Post Court reported five sheep had come onto their property.
1:48 p.m. – A caller from Brooks Road was hard to understand but was reporting subjects cutting down his trees.
2:21 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20 reported a big rig that was in the ditch and about to fall on its side.
3:20 p.m. – A caller from Larkspur Lane requested assistance regarding dogs attacking her sheep last month.
5:03 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20 at Pleasant Valley Road reported a vehicle speeding and recklessly passing.
6:14 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 at Smith Road reported a female walking in the middle of the northbound lane. The subject was drinking something, stumbling and falling over.
7:21 p.m. – A caller from Alpha Court reported a strange woman knocking on his door and trying to get in. Per the caller, there was a strange truck parked outside for over an hour. It left then the female showed up at the door.
9:09 p.m. – A caller from Oak Canyon Drive thought someone had dumped five goats in the neighborhood and they were currently on his property.
— Jennifer Nobles