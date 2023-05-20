Thursday
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
7:08 a.m. – A 911 caller off of Robert Court reported hearing a gunshot near NID, the reporting party was advised law enforcement is in the area and set off a flashbang.
8:13 a.m. – A caller off of Penn Valley Drive reported a burglary that happened overnight at a business. The door was kicked in and the cash drawer stolen.
9:48 a.m. – A reporting party off of La Barr Meadows Road reported their dog was hit by a truck. The truck did not stop and the reporting party would like a report. The dog died.
10:43 a.m. – A fraud call was made off of Manion Canyon Road after a mailbox was reportedly broken into and a check inside was stolen, then cashed. The caller was advised if she was to obtain suspect information on the possible suspect who cashed the check, to call back so a report can be started.
2:28 p.m. – A 911 caller on the Nevada City School of the Arts campus things she heard gunshots from the road possibly associated with a white 2 door pickup with a lumber rack. An additional reporting party reported 5 gunshots just heard near building 9. The vehicle’s direction of travel was east bound towards Newtown. The vehicle was unable to be located.
3:01 p.m. – A 911 transfer from CHP off of Mount Olive Road reported a female gave the reporting party a phone call and said that they have the female and will behead her if the RP doesn’t pay the ransom. An additional call said he is now getting pictures of a female tied and gagged.
3:37 p.m. – A caller from Western Gateway Park reported kids backed a trailer over the creek and are jumping off tailgate into creek. The caller was concerned.
3:53 p.m. – A 60 day notice to vacate was issued off of Jan Road.
6:07 p.m. – A citizen assist occurred off of Aragon Way to help an escaped dog back inside.
6:40 p.m. — Trespassing was reported off of Park View Lane when the reporting party reported her neighbors are coming onto her property to cut her bushes without her permission and requested contact. An additional call reported that the neighbor just came back over and was yelling at the reporting party and making threats to his business and girlfriend. The reporting party was advised of the civil process, negative crime.
9:15 p.m. – A 911 caller off of Alta Sierra Drive reported a suspicious male wearing a black bucket hat with a marijuana leaf who tried to flag down the caller for an unknown reason. The caller did not stop.
11:58 p.m. – A 911 caller off of Wild Oaks Ranch Road reported his girlfriend’s brother is holding her hostage. The caller is standing by on foot up the road. The suspect was walking around with a baseball bat and a knife. A 911 call was received from the female half saying the suspect left out the door in an unknown direction of travel.
Nevada City Police Department
10:59 a.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a disoriented elderly driver in a Toyota pickup driving in circles and believed is unsafe to drive.
11:15 a.m. – A caller from Hollow Way reported the tombstone fell on someone and is wanting an update.
4:07 p.m. – A caller from West Broad Street reported a stalker that previously showed up on her porch and sends photos of himself to the caller. The caller blocked the suspect and suspect used another phone to contact her.
Grass Valley Police Department
7:58 a.m. – A reporting party from a shelter off of Sutton Way, received threats from a woman who is now possibly in possession of a handgun. The suspect half no longer resides at the shelter.
8:44 a.m. – A 911 caller at a gas station on E. McKnight Way reported she locked her children in her vehicle and they are too young.
9:45 a.m. – A 911 caller off of Gates Place reported the theft of a phone yesterday that she recovered herself. The caller was stating she is standing in front of Safeway for contact and the suspects walked into the store. The caller started yelling at dispatch and hung up. They were gone upon arrival.
1:36 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances were reported off of Bennett Street after a female was reported going door to door asking for her cellphone.
5:35 p.m. – A caller off of Brunswick Road/Old Tunnel Road reported transients camping in the empty lot across from Autozone. The caller was not a responsible for the property.
6:00 p.m. – A wallet found at the Target on McKnight Way was also reported to Grass Valley Police Department.
6:53 p.m. – A reporting party off of Freeman Lane reported the theft of speaker equipment and clothing from a supermarket. The items were in a shopping cart.
8:12 p.m. – A 911 caller off of Dorsey Drive thinks the neighbor upstairs fell asleep in the shower again. The water is leaking into the caller’s ceiling. Cal Fire and an ambulance went towards the scene.
— Elias Funez