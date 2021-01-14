Nevada County police blotter: Squatters reported to have cut chain, broken into house

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

12:47 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of West Main Street reported the upstairs neighbors were playing loud music and pounding and thumping on the walls and floor for the past 90 minutes.

5:48 a.m. — A caller from an undisclosed location reported three people outside kicking the door, with someone trying to get inside at one point.

12:58 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported the theft of items, including two backpacks. Some of the items were recovered.

1:12 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 6700 block of Maltman Drive reported the attempted theft of a battery from a truck. Extra patrols were requested.

5:04 p.m. — A man from the 100 block of Stewart Street reported his neighbor was hitting and kicking the caller’s wife. He then said he was going to the grocery store because she said she was hungry, and left.

7:31 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a man sought treatment after having been jumped and hit multiple times at Condon Park.

9:39 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Linden Street reported a fire.

10:05 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a group of people who were high and drunk and possibly about to drive. They were gone when an officer arrived.

10:58 p.m. — Two people were contacted in the 800 block of Sutton Way and had been engaged in mutual combat.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

9:23 a.m. — A caller reported squatters had cut the chain to a property on Dawn Lane, broke into a vehicle and were staying in a vacant house. Three people were located and given 24 hours to remove their belongings.

10:52 a.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road and Old Pond Lane reported a neighbor firing off shots at night.

11:49 a.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive and Brunswick Road reported a residential burglary with jewelry missing.

1:26 p.m. — A caller from Gas Canyon Road reported ongoing illegal dumping.

1:30 p.m. — A caller from Golden Star Road reported a neighbor threatening to shoot and kill the caller’s animals.

1:31 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Valley Drive reported two men walking down the road carrying a trash bag containing multiple Amazon packages. They could not be located.

3:55 p.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Ranch Road reported the theft of two handguns from a garage.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

8:19 a.m. — A caller from King Hiram Drive reported ongoing issues with people camping in their vehicles.

10:16 p.m. — A caller from a business on Railroad Avenue reported drug use in a room with drugs everywhere.

— Liz Kellar