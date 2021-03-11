Nevada County police blotter: Spinouts, crashes reported
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
8:49 a.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road and Whispering Pines Lane reported multiple vehicles off the road and a truck into a tree.
9:11 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road reported an SUV stuck in a ditch.
9:25 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Springhill Drive reported a missing shotgun.
9:37 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of East Main Street reported an online fraud.
9:41 a.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road and Sutton Way reported a vehicle rollover.
4:24 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported the theft of an Apple iWatch.
5:47 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Partridge Road reported a multi-vehicle spinout.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
1:29 a.m. — A caller from the North San Juan post office reported a vehicle parked outside with someone honking the horn, playing loud music and flashing the headlights. It had been there for four hours. A warning was issued.
8:02 a.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road and Highway 49 reported two vehicles off the road. Another caller reported a vehicle hit their vehicle and turned their vehicle over, and they were trapped.
10:04 a.m. — A caller from Norlene Way reported credit card fraud with purchases made in Michigan.
11:03 a.m. — A caller from Shannon Way and Nob Hill Drive reported a burglary to a residence.
11:22 a.m. — A caller from Penfold Place reported a local fraud.
12:51 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported a woman in the store refusing to wear a mask or leave.
1:38 p.m. — A caller from Casa Loma Drive and Chaucer Lane reported the theft of gold coins.
2:57 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road and Matthew Lane reported another sheep had been killed by a mountain lion.
4:55 p.m. — A caller from Old Tunnel and Banner Lava Cap roads reported a vehicle over the embankment. A man was possibly taking drugs or weapons out of the vehicle and walking away.
5:13 p.m. — The CHP requested assistance with multiple vehicles blocking the road at Ridge Road and Forsman Place.
11:42 p.m. — An overturned vehicle was located on Highway 20 and Lowell Hill Road. No one was injured.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
4:59 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Zion Street reported multiple vehicles had spun out. At 5:54 p.m., Ridge Road was closed between Zion and Kate Vincent streets.
