Nevada County Police Blotter: Son takes marijuana, other keepsakes

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

10:36 a.m. — A caller from Pequot Lane reported he was moving yesterday and caught a member of the moving company trying to steal several items.

11:00 a.m. — A caller from Lazy Valley Road reported her son broke in and stole marijuana, bongs and other keepsakes.

12:45 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported a rattlesnake, but did not want the number for a rattlesnake removal service. Rather, he said he would wait for the snake to move.

6:55 p.m. — A caller from Siesta Drive reported a juvenile screaming “mom” while jumping on a trampoline. The juvenile later went into the house and the caller believes everything is fine.

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

7:49 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Columbia Avenue and Walsh Street reported hearing a loud disturbance and glass breaking. An arrest was made on charges of battery of a spouse or ex spouse.

10:14 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Tinloy Street and Bank Street. A person was arrested on charges of violation of parole.

10:55 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way accidentally called 911 while dialing a supplier.

4:38 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a transient just came in and stole alcohol. An arrest was made on charges of shoplifting and a probation violation.

5 p.m. — A caller from the 1100 block of Sutton Way reported a man camping out and possibly sleeping in a doorway.

6:58 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Hill Street reported someone trying to get his things without paying then tried to hit the caller with his truck. There was also a woman in the vehicle and they threatened to kill the caller. The subject also swung his crutches at the caller. The subject called saying the original caller owed him money and doesn’t want to pay it back. They were advised of resolving the issue via civil court.

7:58 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Lamarque Court reported a delivery driver drove into the court going fast and then yelled at all the neighbors who told him to slow down.

8:57 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of West Main Street reported a neighbor had a “kind of hard core” bonfire in a back yard. Cal Fire advised ceremonial fires are within their rights and no permit was required.

11:26 p.m. — A caller reported loud people, screaming in a distracting manner. It was possibly a party.

Friday

12:32 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported two juveniles sleeping. An arrest was made on charges of possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

6:01 a.m. — A caller from Plaza Drive reported someone sleeping inside a black BMW for four hours.

11:55 a.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street reported a dog in a Toyota Tundra. The windows were cracked.

3:44 p.m. — A reporter in the lobby of the police department reported hate emails.

— Sam Corey and Ross Maak