Grass Valley Police Department
1:00 a.m. : A caller from the Holbrooke Hotel reported that a man wearing a red overcoat and cowboy boots who said he was under the influence was trying to break into the back building at the Purcell House.
1:33 a.m. : A caller from the Brunswick Inn on Olympia Park Road reported the theft of cameras, art and clothing. He also said the subjects turned off his heat and opened the door while he was sleeping.
7:05 a.m. : A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported that the previous night another person had stopped the elevator from leaving the floor she was on.
9:09 a.m. : A tractor trailer was reported jackknifed in the middle of Neal Street. Mill Street and South School Street were closed while awaiting a wrecker to arrive and tow it.
9:26 a.m. : A caller reported a woman walking northbound on Highway 49 between McKnight and Empire. The call was transferred to CHP.
10:40 a.m. : The property manager of Hilltop Estates on Eureka Street reported that a shed had been broken into last week.
1:20 p.m. : A caller reported that he was in his van parked at Gate’s Place but that the vehicle was covered in snow and he was unable to get the van out of its parking spot. He was cold and requested a ride to the shelter.
1:29 p.m. : A caller from West Olympia Drive reported that there was a huge pile of snow blocking his driveway that had been moved there by a plow. He said he had a baby, and that it could be a safety issue.
3:12 p.m. : A caller from Cliff’s Place reported that she was snowed in and believed that a tree had fallen onto her home. She reported being unable to check about the tree because she is disabled and unable to go outside. CalFire was notified of the potential hazard.
3:26 p.m. : A caller from Valley View and Maryland Drive that an abandoned silver Honda pickup truck was blocking the roadway. The reporting officer was unable to reach the vehicle due to the amount of snow on Valley View and advised that the neighborhood work together to move the vehicle.
3:30 p.m. : An officer was waved down on Neal Street by a man who wished to report that his dog had been taken.
4:51 p.m. : A property manager from West McKnight Way reported an issue with PG&E vehicles parking in the parking lot and requested an officer come to ask them to move along. The caller was advised about vehicle code allowing property owners to tow vehicles parked on private property.
5:33 p.m. : A caller from Kathleen Way reported that dogs had come onto her mother’s property and tore up a waterline, and now there was water spilling everywhere.
6:35 p.m. : PG&E backed over the water main on East Empire Street and South Auburn Street and broke it. Public Works was notified.
6:58 p.m. : A caller reported people setting off fireworks near Linden Avenue and Alta Street, in the area of PG&E crews.
9:44 p.m. : A caller from Celesta Drive reported that she had heard a loud sound that could have been a tree into a house or an explosion. She reported that it had just happened three minutes ago, and that she was unable to tell which direction it had come from.
Nevada City Police Department
7:39 a.m. : A caller reported a tree down and blocking most of northbound Highway 49/20 past Gold Flat Road. They called back to report that they had moved the tree.
11:30 a.m. : A caller from Ridge Road reported that she was upset about her upstairs neighbors being investigated by the FBI, and that she needed a ride to the warming shelter in the afternoon. Dispatch advised that this was not an emergency.
4:16 p.m. : A caller from Zion Street reported that two elderly seniors requested a ride from the Nevada County Inn parking lot to the Gold Miners Inn in Grass Valley. The caller advised that they are waiting in a room staying warm, but that they are unable to stay there for the night and cannot drive their vehicle.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
5:15 a.m. : A caller from Little Valley Road reported terrorist threats and strange objects placed near their residence.
7:15 a.m. : A caller from Pleasant Hill Court reported that she could hear pounding in her attic and that the panel to the attic’s entrance had been moved. She advised that she had armed herself with a knife and that she was going to get her daughter and leave the residence.
7:45 a.m. : A caller from North Cherry Creek Road reported that a neighbor’s dog had been crying all night and had been chained up outside for at least 24 hours. Animal Control has a current case requiring the owner to get the dog groomed, which did not appear to have happened. Animal Control untangled the dog for a picnic table and posted a notice demanding the owner contact the Animal Control office.
10:27 a.m. : A caller from Ridge Road and Alta Street reported that a dog was just hit by a vehicle and that several vehicles had stopped to assist. The caller advised that their vehicle was not involved in the accident.
10:54 a.m. : A caller from Green Haven Lane requested to be rescued. She reported having over three feet of snow and also that her propane was about to run out. She was told that no one would be able to reach her because of the snow, and was advised to stay inside and keep warm and to call back if the situation turned into a life and death emergency.
11:14 a.m. : CHP advised that a woman on Purdon Road thinks her landlord is tampering with her PG&E utilities.
11:54 a.m. : A caller from Willits requested a welfare check on his girlfriend on Rattlesnake Road. He advised that she had not been feeling well and was not answering her phone. The caller had last spoken to her the previous day before she got in a hot tub.
12:04 p.m. : A caller reported that he had received a text from his son on North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road saying a tree had fallen on him. He reported that he could no longer get through to his son. Contact was made with the son, and no medics were needed as they were already on the scene.
12:50 p.m. : A caller from Cicada Lane reported that their landlord keeps turning the power off. The caller hung up when put on hold. In an additional call with CHP, the caller reported that he had been dealing with his “slumlord” for 13 years.
1:53 p.m. : A caller reported that his son and family were stuck in the snow on Highway 20 between Washington and Nevada City.
3:47 p.m. : CalFire requested Nevada County Building Department for a full structure collapse on Charles Drive.
5:45 p.m. : A caller from Greenhorn Road reported that he just arrived at his grandmother’s house and there is a tree through it. The address was obtained from Rapid Deploy because the caller didn’t know what it was. The caller also reported that he had run through the woods to get there and is now alone and without any shoes.
7:31 p.m. : A caller from Little Deer Creek Lane and Slate Creek Road reported that her husband had left on a tractor several hours ago to plow their private road and had not returned. She called back to report that he had texted her and was okay.
11:43 p.m. : A four-year-old on Columbia Road made an accidental 911 call. Their mother was counseled about letting children play with phones.
