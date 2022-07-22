Nevada County Police Blotter: Skunk won’t move from under vehicle

GRASS VALLEY POLICE

Thursday

7:45 a.m. — Caller from Berryhill Drive reports her car has been stolen within the past 40 minutes.

8:02 a.m. — Caller from East Maryland Drive reports skunk stuck under vehicle and not moving, maybe sick or rabid.

11:10 a.m. — Caller from Sutton Way reports he left his wallet on a store counter and someone took it.

11:16 a.m. — Caller from Nevada City Highway reports theft of a grinder and impact wrench.

11:24 a.m. — Caller from Dorsey Drive reports fire near where fireworks had been set off on Fourth of July.

1:09 p.m. — Caller from Margaret Lane reports person extorting him for money or they will put personal information online. Believes a woman calling from Washington.

1:42 p.m. — Caller from Dorsey and Catherine reports traffic collision. Other party already left but reporting for insurance purposes.

3:07 p.m. — Caller from Central Avenue reports he backed into a parked motorcycle and did a little damage.

5:32 p.m. — Caller from Highway 49 and McKnight reports vehicle rear-ended and a woman injured, three vehicles involved.

6:37 p.m. — Caller from Huges and East Main reports street lights not working.

7:15 p.m. — Caller from Ridge Road and Morgan Ranch Drive that the street lights are out.

7:37 p.m. — Caller from Dorsey reports man is trying to take her somewhere against her will and refusing to return her wallet and cell phone.

7:59 p.m. — Caller from Bennett Street reports stepdad is threatening to kill him. He is injured and cannot leave.

9:49 p.m. — Caller from Minnie Street reports he was attacked at the park and has a broken nose. It was his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. He has texts from his ex threatening to have him assaulted.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

4:11 p.m. — Caller from Serpentine Farm Lane reports man trespassed on his property and stole a weed whacker.

6:47 p.m. — Caller from Shady Creek Drive reports ex-girlfriend came to his house and broke glass. Girlfriend says ex-boyfriend is refusing to leave her house and she has a restraining order on him. She says he pushed her and she injured elbow while glass broke.

NEVADA CITY POLICE

Thursday

1:43 a.m. — Caller from Broad Street reports man pestering people and yelling at them.

10:50 a.m.— Caller from Broad Street reports transient woman yelling at people.

6:45 p.m. — Caller from Hollow Way reports finding weed eater apparently left behind by gardener.

8:15 p.m. — Caller from Broad Street reports that a man has been building a dam in the creek since 4 p.m.

