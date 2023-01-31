Grass Valley Police Department
Jan. 27
8:18 a.m. – Vandalism was reported in an office building off of East Main Street after a reporting party reported a subject in the women’s bathroom defecated all over it a couple days ago. The tenant had a picture.
9:19 a.m. – A trespassing call off of Sutton Way near Plaza Drive and Dorsey Drive, resulted in a citation after the reporting party reported several people in a vacant apartment and believed they had been there for several days.
1:42 p.m. – An employee at a hotel located on Bank St. near So. Auburn St. received a report from a guest that a fully nude person was changing clothes in the rear of the building. Cleared by contact.
1:43 p.m. – A call from an employee at the DollarTree reported seeing an older male passenger with his head wrapped in bubble wrap and not moving in an older silver Acura SUV. When the reporting person returned, he was gone.
3:43 p.m. – A caller from the South Pine Cafe reported a customer who had been 86’d a month ago, came into the building for the third time being aggressive and yelling. The subject was holding drum sticks and pointing them at the reporting party. The suspect was contacted by phone and advised not to return to the cafe or he would be arrested. Suspect was verbally uncooperative but agreed not to return. Said he was leaving the country.
Jan. 28
12:41 a.m. – A 911 caller reported a stolen 1999 black Honda CRV at the Prosperity Lanes bowling alley on Henderson St.. The vehicle was located and returned to the registered owner.
4:56 a.m. – A 911 caller reporting she was assaulted by a suspect and was calling from another person’s phone. The reporting party said she will be standing outside of the church on Main St. by Forest Glade Circle. The suspect was charged with assault and battery.
7:41 a.m. – A male in a hat and jacket with reflective stripes was seen in the parking lot of Tuscany Gardens on Sutton Way and Brunswick Rd. swinging a hatchet and a large piece of wood. The suspect was last seen near the tire station toward Plaza Dr.
11:48 a.m. – A male was reported drinking alcohol and refusing to leave Caoline’s Coffee on S. Auburn St. and Bank St. The item was cleared by contact, but after officers left, the subject came back in. Officers arrested the man.
6:40 p.m. – A 911 call from Dollar General stating that a “crackhead” was refusing to leave and accosting customers. A male subject began getting physical with two employees and was arrested.
Nevada City Police Department
Jan. 27
5:07 p.m. – Juveniles were reported skateboarding off the roof of the little league building in Pioneer Park.
Jan. 28
12:26 a.m. – A reporting party at Crazy Horse Saloon reported almost being abducted. The woman was not abducted but “felt like she was going to be,” and wanted officers to be aware of three males that appear to be trying to abduct females at local bars. One was wearing a suit with a gold chain.
6:25 p.m. – A 911 caller reported seeing a female in her underwear, screaming expletives and chasing the reporting person down Commercial St. and then New York St. The caller reported running away from the woman. The subject had been reported missing out of Trinity County and was driven to the Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU).
Jan. 29
11:31 a.m. – A routine traffic stop on Ridge Rd. led to the arrest of Bo Nunn, who is on Shasta County’s most wanted list for child molestation. He has been booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility for his outstanding $2 million dollar warrant for ten counts of child molestation out of Redding PD. As well as a $100,000 warrant for Felony Domestic Violence and Probation Violation out of Shasta County.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
Jan. 27
6:30 a.m. – A reporting party heard eight gunshots at the neighbor’s house and saw a vehicle leaving the property.
7:42 a.m. – A reporting party reported a buck stuck in a climbing net in her backyard on Wildwood Ranch Rd. and Mooney Flat Rd.
8:04 a.m. – A 911 caller reported two males and a female trying to take a trailer from a property on Badger Hill Rd. and Dead End. The lock on the gate was cut and the subjects were trying to hook the trailer up to a truck.
12:35 p.m. — A reporting party called to say a man at the Hobart Mills Shooting Range on Hobart Mills Rd. just pointed a rifle at him. The reporting party was leaving but the subject was still there.
9:49 p.m. – A 911 caller reported a woman sleeping at the wheel in his driveway on Highway 80 and Boreal Ridge Rd. The reporting party was unsure if the vehicle was in gear or not.
10:54 p.m. – A 911 caller reported a neighbor on Red Dog Rd. near Boulder St. with a history of crack, xanex, and fentanyl use was unresponsive but breathing, possibly an overdose. The reporting party said he was leaving but that the neighbor would be there. The reporting party said they had been trying to wake him for a half hour unsuccessfully.
Jan. 28
3:28 p.m. –A reporting party said a possible juvenile on a motorcycle driving up and down the Hanging Wall Dr. at Partridge Rd. swerved at her while she and her two children were walking their dog. The subject flipped her off and was yelling at her. Subject reportedly lives down the street from the reporting party.
7:15 p.m. – Trespassing was reported by neighbors of a house that has been vacant for four years on Ridge Rd. at Alta St. Owners of the property were contacted and said no one should be in the main house or the garage where a tarp and lantern are glowing inside.
11:04 p.m. – A reporting party reported a 16 year-old is missing as a runaway. The parent reported that the juvenile left Wolf Creek Rd. and Kodiak Ln.a couple of hours ago and may be at the Spring St. apartments in Grass Valley. The juvenile was last seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie.
Jan. 29
8:07 p.m. – A 911 caller on Golden Star Rd. said his brother with mental health issues was “going off” and attacking people in the house and being loud.
- Marianne Boll-See