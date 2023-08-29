Saturday
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
2:24 a.m. — A 911 call from Linnet Lane requested a welfare check regarding a friend who borrowed his truck at noon to take another person to the river, but he has not heard from them since. In a follow up call, the truck, raft, and belongings were reported as found but not the friends.
10:13 a.m. — Several calls reported seeing a woman carrying a gun on Carrie Ann Lane in Creekside Village and firing one shot. It was unknown if she was shooting at something or at random. An additional caller reported seeing a woman in all dark walking toward the Penn Valley Market with a gun. A third call matching the same description reported that the woman looked transient and may be under the influence of drugs who left bags in front of the mobile home park.
12:34 p.m. — Juveniles were reported to be riding dirt bikes without helmets near Names Drive and Alta Sierra Drive.
1:19 p.m. — A loose dog jumped up from behind a woman and reportedly ripped her pants on Spanish Lane and Cascade Loop. A neighbor said that the dog has attacked someone else before.
3:12 p.m. — A missing Red Heeler named Duke with a black collar has been missing for three hours on Lark Street and Ranch Road. Contact the Sheriff’s Office with any information.
5:58 p.m. — A box labeled gunpowder appeared in a driveway at around 5:50 p.m. on Rough and Ready Road and Riffle Box Road.
8:34 p.m. — An adult was arrested on Rough and Ready Highway and Ridge Road after a vehicle stop.
11:16 p.m. — A loud party was reported by a neighbor on Pioneer Way and Valley Drive.
Sunday
3:05 a.m. — Vandalism was reported when a fiber aerial cable was cut along Highway 20 between Conservation Road and Pine Flat Road causing customers to lose service.
7:15 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a man yelling and screaming causing a disturbance on Highway 49 and Wellswood Way. The subject appeared to be under the influence of illegal substances.
7:46 a.m. — Shots were fired on Highway 49 at Flume Street when a reporting party saw people covered in blood. Five or six people were carrying bats and a rock thrown through a truck window. The reporting party said he had a paintball gun and tried to use it to stop the subject. All involved appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. The subject was dressed head to toe in camouflage and men were heard yelling and cussing in the background. The reporting party was told to stay indoors and lock all doors until units arrived.
10:18 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Ladybird Drive and Highway 49. The reporting party said he suspects a family member’s home was broken into by a tenant that is in the process of being evicted. The caller can see a ladder going to the top of the home and broken glass.
8:07 p.m. — The CHP advised that they have units on scene for a major assault that occurred on Highway 80 ramp and Floriston Way. The roads were closed and an air ambulance for the victim was requested. A passing motorist saw a male laying in the roadway under a bridge with a head injury.
9:17 p.m. — A reporting party said she saw a young female with a backpack approach a white Corvette with two men inside and thought they grabbed the female by the neck and pulled her into the car last seen on Higgins and Combie Road. The subject may have known the men.
Saturday
NEVADA CITY POLICE
12:21 p.m. — An adult was arrested in the Nevada Street parking lot and the vehicle was towed.
4:48 p.m. — Ongoing issues of a neighbor trespassing on a property on Lindley Avenue and Sylvan Road were reported.
8:36 p.m. — A male was reported to be walking up and down Commercial Street and Main Street and then laying in the middle of the crosswalk with all his belongings.
Sunday
9:46 a.m. — A male with his belongings lying all over the ground was reported to be yelling at people walking by.
10:49 a.m. — A guest at a hotel on Zion Street reported the employee of the establishment keeps harassing her and her daughter. The woman says she has had ongoing issues with the manager being verbally aggressive and she is working with the county to be placed in a different housing establishment due to the harassment and unclean living conditions including rats and rat feces in her cupboards.
11:24 a.m. — While at a stop sign a transient male approached a caller on the Broad Street Bridge and gave the reporting party a box of jewels and said, “Her, I want you to have this.”
10:29 p.m. — A shirtless man was arrested when seen vandalizing and breaking into mailboxes at the post office by a passerby on Coyote Street at the Nevada City Post Office.
Saturday
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
12:03 a.m. — A report of a man with red hair and a woman with long dark hair were harassing another woman on North Auburn and Richardson Street.
6:42 a.m. — A female guest who was writing on and leaving random objects on guests’ vehicles came into the lobby in the night with a can of gas. The subject also had been urinating in the parking lot. The subject also opened her door while nude but the door is now closed. The business would like to know how to handle the situation that had been going on for a few days.
10:49 a.m. — A male was reported to be throwing rocks at a building like he’s trying to break a window on Yuba River Court.
11:00 a.m. — A customer in a store on Sutton Way was threatened by an unknown male making threats saying, “I’ll catch you outside,” and then walked away. The customer waited inside the store.
1:13 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a male in the parking lot on McKnight Way possibly having a schizophrenic episode and not aggressive.
1:32 p.m. — A traffic citation was issued on Sutton Way and Brunswick Road.
2:03 p.m. — A male was reported to be living in the parking lot on Sutton Way and Brunswick Road since Tuesday. The male was seen loitering around the bus stop.
5:25 p.m. — A 911 caller reported two females who were both pregnant fighting on Dorsey Drive and Madrone Way.
5:55 p.m.- Two subjects were reported walking on Highway 20 with wire carts toward McCourtney when the male started hitting the female on the right waist.
7:40 p.m. — A woman and a man were reported laying on the sidewalk on East Main Street and Dorsey Drive. Both parties appear to be on illegal substances and the male is not responding to the reporting party.
8:50 p.m. — A male subject approached the reporting party on West Main Street and Winkie Way and hit her with his fist and took her glasses. The reporting party is in her front yard, unable to leave as she can’t see without her glasses. The same subject pulled a knife on her two days ago and made threats to kill her.
Sunday
6:28 a. m. — An employee of a fast food restaurant on Olympia Park Road reported a transient in front of the door, blocking it so that it can not be opened, and refusing to leave.
9:38 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a male on South Auburn Street and Colfax Street throw a rock through the window of a bank while talking to himself.
2:01 p.m. — A report of the theft of rear license plates off of a rental vehicle on Dorsey Drive and Main Street and a report was made.
3:51 p.m. — A 911 caller reported that three men threatened him with a firearm and left the scene on EAst Main Street and Hughes Road. The reporting party thinks his son knows one of the subjects and might know a first name.
8:07 p.m. — A woman who drove off with a gas pump in a station on Nevada City Highway and East Main Street reported that the station is telling her she has to pay for it. The manager called and was hard to understand. The subject was requesting that an officer be sent to the scene.
