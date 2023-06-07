GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
1:30 a.m. — A caller from Richardson Street reported that a male subject walked into her yard by her car.
8:58 a.m. - A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a person in the parking lot was picking up rocks, yelling at nobody, and throwing his clothes off.
10:18 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way requested a welfare check on a person walking down the street with a wad of $100 bills, and he looked intoxicated.
2:31 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a female was outside the front door talking to herself and holding a small knife.{
5:22 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported she saw a drug deal and drug use with blow torches on the right side of a building.
6:36 p.m. — A caller from Mill Street reported he found a firearm while cleaning a bathroom and wanted to turn it in.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
5:40 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a female was on their property in possession of drugs and was making a lot of noise.
2:56 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street was out of town and received info from other tenants on the scene that a suspect was back at the address trying to break in.
9:38 p.m. — A caller from Gethsemane/Zion Street reported a compressor that sounded like it would explode.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
9:10 a.m. — A caller from State Highway 174 reported that a male driving a white Toyota pickup with a black lumber rack tried to get his seven-year-old in the vehicle with him. The caller got into a verbal dispute with the subject, and he left
9:54 a.m. — A caller from George Way reported her husband’s ex-boss was harassing her and her husband by phone.
11:38 a.m. — A caller from Nancy Lane reported two mountain bikes were stolen last weekend, and one child’s bike was stolen Sunday.
2:44 p.m. — A caller from Bonanza Way reported his tenant smashed the mirror on his vehicle as he was leaving.
4:51 p.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported that a motorhome left on the overpass for about a week was being pulled down their private road with no rear tires.
6:07 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported that a male pulled up in a short yellow bus and started tearing apart furniture left on the side of the road.
— LaMarr Fields
Live scanner feed here: