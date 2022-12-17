Nevada County Police Blotter: Shopkeeper upset by ‘no parking’ cones

Blotter

12/17/22

Grass Valley Police Department

3:11 a.m. – A caller from Ocean Avenue reported a dog was outside and kept barking. The caller was concerned the dog was too cols and they wanted it to stop barking.

9:27 a.m. – A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported a suspicious wooden box tied to a cart. The caller stated it was something that maybe should be looked into because it is near a school.

10:57 a.m. – A caller from North Church Street reported a subject parking his vehicle at the location and the vehicle’s alarm goes off after the subject leaves the area. The caller said it has been an ongoing issue for years.

11:47 a.m. – A caller from Woodland Way reported the break in and vandalism of a neighboring property.

12:02 p.m. – A caller from South Church Street reported his shoppers were upset because “no parking” cones were blocking parking spots for his tore. Notice on the cones was that they were in place for an event Friday evening. The caller asked the cones be removed.

1:54 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported two subjects refusing to leave the patio and smoking.

8:58 p.m. – A caller from Freeman Lane reported a male entered the store when it was closed, filled up a grocery bag, then left the store. Per the caller, the male did have keys to the store but found it odd due to the business having been closed for a while.

10:51 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a loose dog in the parking lot. The caller was concerned because the lot is close to the highway. The caller was trying to contain the dog.

Nevada City Police Department

10:41 a.m. – A caller from Sacramento Street reported a subject in a truck pointed a firearm at him. Later, the caller was contacted and he advised he was following a vehicle closely and the other driver was going five miles per hour. The caller advised he got upset as the other driver stopped in the roadway. The caller pulled up to the other driver and they yelled at each other. The other driver stated he had a gun before he drove away.

11:53 p.m. – A caller from Sacramento Street reported a tanker truck trying to back out that was leaking fluids.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

4:24 a.m. – A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported a male came to the residence and attacked three people with a metal pipe.

7:25 a.m. – A caller from Combie Road reported a subject filling a water truck illegally at a hydrant.

11:03 a.m. – A caller from Duggans Road reported while she was out tending to her cows she saw a FedEx truck delivering her packages and a SUV pulled in right after and stole them.

12:19 p.m. – A caller from Combie Road reported a man walking in the roadway who seemed to be under the influence.

1:26 p.m. – A caller from Manzanita Drive reported a rabid fox off the road in a grassy area. The caller thought the fox might be having a seizure.

1:50 p.m. – A caller from Loma Rica Drive reported he was in a disagreement with his wife and she would not allow him to leave with his vehicle. The key was destroyed as she threw it out the window and it was run over.

2:19 p.m. – A caller from Osborne Hill Road requested assistance identifying what may have been remains.

4:18 p.m. – A caller from Highway 174 reported his cameras were activated by an unknown vehicle parked in his driveway. On call back, the caller stated units could cancel as it was a house cleaner in a different vehicle.

4:51 p.m. – A caller from Allison Ranch Road reported theft of mail and there were checks taken that had been deposited.

— Jennifer Nobles