Nevada County police blotter: Shirtless man seen wielding pistol near cemetery

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

4:13 a.m. — A caller near Joeger Drive and Coldwater Road reported that someone broke in and destroyed his office.

4:54 a.m. — A caller near Highway 49 reported a bear in the roadway between Alta Sierra Drive and Lime Kiln Road.

12:04 p.m. — A caller near You Bet Road and Royal Flush Court reported the theft of a tube from his boat the previous night.

3:20 p.m. — A caller near GreenLee Road and Russel Valley Drive reported a dog-versus-horse attack.





3:37 p.m. — A caller near the dead end of Genasci Road reported seeing a neighbor on ring camera pressing his face in the window.

6:11 p.m. — A caller on Highway 174, near Thorne Lane and Day Road, reported he was assaulted by a former roommate of the owner of the house he was charged with watching.

Saturday

12:46 p.m — A caller on Alta Sierra Drive, near Joann Way and Kingsbury Greens Lane, reported a man and a woman fighting in the street.

1:10 p.m. — A caller on Mooney Flat Road, near Deer Creek Road and Schmidt Court, reported they believed a neighbor was stealing water from their well for their marijuana grow.

5:02 p.m. — A caller near Stagecoach Way and Rough and Ready Highway reported a shirtless, tattooed man wielding a pistol near the cemetery.

6:08 p.m. — A caller near the dead end of Squirrel Creek Road reported a deer on her property with a hook or “some foreign object” stuck through its jaw.

9:14 p.m. — A caller near the dead end of Retrac Way reported someone cut her irrigation lines.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

1:28 p.m. — A caller near Broad and Union streets reported spraying someone who tried to enter his vehicle with wasp spray. Another caller reporting the same incident, saying the sprayer harasses the homeless population in the area.

Saturday

11:25 a.m. — A caller near Broad and Spring streets reported a female acting suspicious, talking to herself and not checking out of the hotel.

12:26 p.m. — A caller on Zion Street, near Providence Mine and Doane roads, reported a male in distress brandishing a long knife.

12:59 p.m. — A caller near Broad and Commercial streets wanted to report a dog in a hot car, noting the car was a Tesla put in “dog mode.”

— Rebecca O’Neil