Nevada County police blotter: Shirtless drunk man following strangers is cited by officers

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

8:41 a.m. — A man was arrested on the 1200 block of Sutton Way after he was seen reportedly trespassing, and was later booked on multiple drug-related charges when police found illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia on his person.

12:15 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported a shirtless man who was reportedly following random people around while carrying an open case of alcoholic beverages. The man, who appeared to be intoxicated, was later contacted and cited by police.

12:16 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way and Brunswick Road reported that a group of men in a car had followed his truck and told him that they would kill him after a road rage incident had apparently escalated. The vehicle from which the threats were made was described as a white Dodge Charger.

2:14 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported that an unknown transient had broken into his trailer, caused damage, and trashed the interior. The damage to the trailer from the break in was said to be between $500 to $1,000.





7:32 p.m. — A caller from a grocery store on the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported that some items had been stolen from her car in the parking lot outside.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

10:39 a.m. — A caller from Dog Bar and Magnolia roads reported an ongoing issue with a drone flying low over properties in the area, including the caller’s residence. The caller was concerned that the drone was spying on people.

3:01 p.m. — A caller from Lake of the Pines reported the theft of several items, including a wallet with credit cards and a phone.

5:38 p.m. — A caller from East Lime Kiln Road and Highway 49 reported a road rage incident that started when two individuals had screamed at the caller for pulling over to use his phone. The caller added that one of the individuals from the other car had apparently made some unspecified threats as well.

5:42 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick and Greenhorn roads reported a heated altercation between two grandparents, with one of the grandparents apparently yelling “I am going to kill you” at the other. Deputies later made contact with the involved parties and were able to deescalate the situation.

— Stephen Wyer