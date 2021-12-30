Nevada County police blotter: Several callers report being trapped at home because of snow

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

12:12 a.m. — A caller near Hansen Lane and Redberry Road reported a generator running at an unoccupied marijuana grow.

3:32 a.m. — A caller near Pawnee Trail and Little York Circle requested a welfare check on her parents who lost cell service.

5:20 a.m. — A caller near Penny Court and Patricia Way reported she was almost out of firewood and unable to leave her residence because the road was not cleared.

5:48 a.m. — A caller near Chaparral Drive, between Driftwood Court and Golden Trout Way, reported a blown transformer.





6:36 a.m. — A caller near Pleasant Valley Road and Wildflower Drive reported a tree down.

7:20 a.m. — A caller near Forest View and Northview drives reported a tree down across the roadway.

8:56 a.m. — A caller near Soda Springs reported a pedestrian with luggage on the shoulder of the highway.

9:10 a.m. — A caller near Northview Drive, between Trish and Forest Knolls courts, reported two trees blocking the roadway.

10:16 a.m. — A caller near Red Dog Road and Rusty Drive reported she would run out of medication in two days and was trapped in her residence. The reporting party was concerned due to the road conditions.

10:34 a.m. — A caller on East Broad Street and Highway 49 reported a tree down into a power line. The reporting party said there was no arcing or sparking.

12:25 p.m. — A caller near Fletcher and Howald lanes reported she was trapped in her house since before the storm began. The reporting party did not have transportation out even though the road was cleared.

1:15 p.m. — A caller near Norambagua Lane reported a subject hitting himself in the face, refusing to leave. The reporting party described the subject as wearing a black Carhartt jacket, blue jeans and brown boots.

1:17 p.m. — A caller near Red Dog Road and Dusty Drive reported two male subjects yelling at a woman. The reporting party described the woman as being in the snow, crying.

1:50 p.m. — A caller near Polaris Drive, between McCourtney Road and Galaxy Way, requested a check on an elderly patient with health issues who had not shown up since Monday for treatment.

2:04 p.m. — A caller near Squirrel Creek Road and Roosevelt Drive reported a burglary.

3:57 p.m. — A caller near North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road and Coyote Street reported a large redwood resting on lines.

4:14 p.m. — A caller near Penn Valley Drive reported a vehicle came out of the drive-thru and was stuck on a boulder. The reporting party said the subject got out of the driver’s seat and into the passenger seat after she was stuck.

— Rebecca O’Neil