Nevada County police blotter: Seven Middle Eastern men reported photographing dam

Grass Valley Police Department

Saturday

9:03 p.m. — A caller from Conaway Avenue and South Auburn Street reported street racing.

10:19 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported ongoing counterfeit issues.

Sunday

4:50 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a suspicious character who came into a store, bought a $3 bottle of orange juice and told the caller to keep the change from a $50. He also had a large wad of bills in his pocket.

11:45 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a shoplifter.

12:43 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of West Main Street reported the theft of washing machines from an apartment complex.

2:44 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man passing counterfeit $20 bills.

4:31 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a gas meter was hit and there was a gas leak.

5:08 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ventana Ridge Place reported two vehicles had been rummaged through.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Saturday

10:45 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog and Buckeye roads reported someone shooting weapons and shooting an exploding target, creating a fireball, down by Greenhorn Creek. It was quiet when a deputy arrived.

Sunday

1:13 a.m. — A caller from Pine Needle Lane reported the theft of a boat from a warehouse. It might be a civil issue.

7:29 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road and Towle Lane reported vandalism.

9:04 a.m. — A caller from Bartlett Drive reported an estate sale manager found a grenade with a pin in it. The grenade was removed from the residence.

9:36 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley and Birchville roads reported vandalism.

1:27 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road and Penn Valley Drive reported spray paint and graffiti at the school.

4:38 p.m. — A caller from Englebright Dam Road reported seeing seven Middle Eastern men photographing the dam. A man was arrested on outstanding warrants.

6:32 p.m. — A caller from Starduster Lane and Kentucky Ravine Road reported a man ran up to a woman's vehicle and told her about a recent sexual experience. The man was seeing aliens and was under the influence. Another caller reported the man was "mental" and grabbed someone's glasses. Someone took him down and he was restrained.

7:25 p.m. — A caller from Independence Trail reported a vehicle's windows had been smashed and a purse was stolen.

9:10 p.m. — A caller from Echo Ridge Drive reported the theft of a wallet from an unlocked vehicle. A debut card had been used at Best Western in Grass Valley. A man was arrested in Nevada City on suspicion of unauthorized use of a debit card and possession of burglary tools.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

10:08 a.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Boulder Street reported a rock was thrown through her windshield.

10:38 a.m. — A caller from Robinson Plaza reported someone set off a smoke bomb in the men's bathroom. Trash was on fire in the trash can and was extinguished.

11:46 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of North Pine Street reported a man got hit by a vehicle and then got up and ran into a building.

1:56 p.m. — A man from the 700 block of Zion Street reported the theft of a bicycle.

8:26 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported a vehicle hit a bicyclist and people on a bicycle were threatening the motorist. A report was taken.

8:58 p.m. — A caller from Deer Creek School reported a prowler, who could not be located.

Saturday

2 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported a fight. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

11:55 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sacramento Street reported the gas tank of a vehicle was drilled into and gas was siphoned.

8:24 p.m. — A man from the 400 block of Railroad Avenue reported his soon-to-be-ex-girlfriend was drunk and refusing to leave and was currently in the bed with no clothes on. The situation was mediated.

Sunday

10:28 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Tribulation Trail reported the theft of a bike.

3:12 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported a physical fight.

6:45 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Railroad Avenue reported a man tried to give her a fake ID and credit card.

7:50 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of 400 block of Railroad Avenue reported druggy looking men banging on hotel doors and trying door handles.

— Liz Kellar