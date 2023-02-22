Grass Valley Police Department
6:54 a.m. – A caller from Henderson Street requested contact regarding the theft of a car battery. The caller had no information on the vehicle or the battery and no surveillance footage. Later, the caller reported that a neighboring business had video.
8:08 a.m. – A caller from Brentwood Drive reported she could hear a male voice yelling “Help, they’re going to kill me.” The caller didn’t know the exact location but stated it sounded like it was coming from a building on the main street.
8:49 a.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported she was sitting in front of a business in her vehicle and there was a male subject walking in front of the business who was making her uncomfortable. The subject had his pants halfway down and was yelling, talking to himself, and jumping.
10:08 a.m. – A caller from West Main Street reported a “crazy guy” pounding on the window and trying to get in.
12:05 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a subject standing on the sidewalk pointing a barbecue lighter at vehicles, however the lighter looked like a pistol.
2:32 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a subject alongside the sidewalk and partially in the street. The caller said the subject is either sleeping or passed out. The only description of the subject was that he was wearing a white hoodie with his pants down and his butt hanging out.
Nevada City Police Department
8:44 a.m. – CalFire reported they were responding to a nose bleed and the neighbor was requesting law enforcement but would not say why.
2:12 p.m. – A caller from Main Street reported a female subject sitting in front of the business and scaring customers. The caller asked the subject to move and she refused.
3:32 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a male subject sitting near the business who was yelling and screaming and scaring off customers. The caller asked the subject to move but she refused. The caller needed help moving her along.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
5:45 a.m. – A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road reported a vehicle with the engine running and the driver passed out in the caller’s driveway. The caller said the driver smelled of marijuana.
8:55 a.m. - A caller from Placer Lane reported there is a female in the area who has 11 dogs that all have Parvo and the subject lets the dogs walk all over the town. The caller stated there were some puppies associated as well. The caller also stated there are a lot of tweakers at the residence and in tents nearby. The caller stated the dogs will charge at people.
8:58 a.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road requested assistance regarding an internet scam while trying to buy a vehicle. The loss was reported at $19,000. The caller sent money for a vehicle, the possible location being Florida.
10:07 a.m. – A caller from Cruzon Grade reported a motorhome and trailer off an embankment. The caller stated she didn’t know if law enforcement would want to respond because of who the subject was but was just advising for now. Per CHP, they requested Animal Control as two horses were on the loose. Also per CHP, the driver was complaining of chest pain and possibly would be transported.
10:49 a.m. – A caller from Purdon Road reported two subjects in the area of their property. The caller stated they looked like tweakers and when the caller was taking some pictures the subjects were threatening the caller and preventing him from taking pictures of their license plate. The subjects threatened to come to the caller’s property that night. No weapons were seen. The caller requested descriptions of the subjects be logged.
11:21 a.m. – A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road reported two horses loose in the area.
1:42 p.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported a fox was sitting and having convulsions in the backyard, next to his deck.
2:43 p.m. – A caller from Red Dog Road reported on a dirt road that goes to the river bed there was a newer Acura that appeared abandoned and out of place. The caller stated there were some large rocks and sticks around. It was unknown if the vehicle was occupied.
6:50 p.m. – A reporting party picked up a very dehydrated hitchhiker and dropped him off at the sheriff’s office. The reporter advised he’s looking for his horses that the sheriff’s office has and probably needed medical attention.
—Jennifer Nobles