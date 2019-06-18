Nevada County Police Blotter: ‘Scrappy Doo’ reported to be chasing geese

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

7:34 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a man urinating outside a motel.

12 p.m. — A caller reported a physical domestic violence incident.

12:26 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of La Barr Meadows Road reported the theft of a wallet from an employee.

12:59 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of West Main Street reported a man throwing gang signs, doing push-ups, climbing trees and falling out of them.

2:12 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a transient charged a family with three children and the father knocked him out. The man was taken to the hospital.

2:19 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way and Idaho-Maryland Road reported a truck just dumped a fridge and other items in the woods.

3:28 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported three teens in a vehicle tried to fight another person, then dented the caller’s car before leaving. A report was taken.

4:11 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Whispering Pines Lane reported two vehicles throwing cherry bombs and screeching away.

4:28 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported two men stole a bike.

4:43 p.m. — A woman from West Main and Mill streets reported the theft of a Medicare card.

6:05 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Church Street reported a man walking around with no pants on, possibly touching himself, and breaking playground equipment. A warning was issued.

6:25 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Brunswick Road reported a man chasing a woman. He was located and said he was the victim of the chase.

9:40 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a woman came in and said she woke up unclothed and bloody. A report was taken.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

5:31 a.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway and Banner Lava Cap Road reported two men possibly casing a business. They were gone when a deputy arrived.

8:39 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported finding a 2-year-old girl in pink pajamas on the side of the road. A report was taken.

9:41 a.m. — A caller from Northview Drive reported identity theft.

9:55 a.m. — A caller from Tyler-Foote Crossing Road reported a woman stole a vehicle.

9:59 a.m. — A woman from Martin Way reported two dogs chasing geese. One was a Weimaraner and the other was described as “Scrappy Doo.”

11:43 a.m. — A woman reported a person from an online dating service was impersonating a naval officer and tried to scam her out of $20,000.

12:31 p.m. — A man from Jones Ridge Road reported someone shot at his disabled truck and flattened the tire. A report was taken.

1:33 p.m. — A young child called 911 and hung up. On call-back, the juvenile stated they did not call and they were a parent, then hung up again.

2:38 p.m. — A caller reported bank account information was stolen and fraudulent checks were being passed.

6:04 p.m. — A caller from Lower Scotts Flat Lake reported the theft of a wallet

6:45 p.m. — A man reported his parents had stolen the ends off his 15-pound gold nugget.

10:34 p.m. — A caller from Iowa Hill reported a person missing from a camping wedding in Nevada City, who was supposed to return home Sunday. A missing persons report was taken.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

9:39 a.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported the theft of a sign and threats.

— Liz Kellar