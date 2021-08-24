Nevada County police blotter: School vandalized with graffiti

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

8:29 a.m. — A caller from Pine Peak Road reported that her neighbor’s dog had come onto her property and attacked and badly injured her dog. The woman’s dog required medical treatment, and a police report was taken of the incident.

9:41 a.m. — A caller from North Canyon Road reported issues with a neighbor’s marijuana grow, which the caller believed was not in compliance with local/state laws.

10:54 a.m. — A caller from Grizzly Hill School on Old Mill Road reported that someone had vandalized the school the previous night, with graffiti sprayed on various doors as well as the roof. The caller claimed to have video surveillance of the vandalism, and a police report was taken.

11:04 a.m. — A caller from Brewer Road reported that he had been physically assaulted and needed stitches after a road rage altercation with his neighbor had apparently escalated.





2:43 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Pine View Heights, near Boulder Street, reported three vehicles blocking his driveway, with the vehicles apparently belonging to a work crew at a house next door. The caller said that the workers had refused to move their cars when asked.

4:32 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Lake Forest Drive, near Lake Wildwood Drive, reported an ongoing issue with his neighbors trespassing on his property, cutting down trees, and damaging his water pipes.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

2:13 p.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue and Highway 49 reported a white Chrysler minivan that was driving erratically at varying speeds and swerving all over the road.

— Stephen Wyer