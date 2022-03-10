Nevada County police blotter: School lockdown stemmed from man with gun

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

8:23 a.m. — A caller on Waterfall Lane reported he had his vehicle running while he prepared for work. He then heard the horn go off and when he looked outside, the vehicle was no longer running. The keys were gone, and the suspect was the caller’s wife, who was associated with a maroon Pontiac en route to Marysville. The caller asked dispatch to contact his wife, but it was unable because the voice mailbox was full. Caller said he would try to contact her throughout the day.

1:48 p.m. — A caller at Torrey Pines Drive and Sycamore Court reported a grandson sending the caller harassing texts, emails and phone calls. The caller mentioned a history of harassment.

2:22 p.m. — A 911 caller from Clear Creek Place and McCourtney Road reported a man with a .357 gun to his own head. The caller was no longer on scene. The caller said on Clear Creek Place there was a man sitting on the side of the road covered in tattoos. Clear Creek School was alerted to shelter in place, the school called for more information and advised not to allow anyone on campus.

3:08 p.m. — A caller at McCourtney Road and Thoroughbred Loop reported a physical confrontation on the side of the road. A woman was kicking a 10-year-old boy, who was lying in the gully in front of a horse ranch.





9:28 p.m. — A 911 caller from Shoshoni Trail Court and Highway 49 reported a 5 year old missing. The girl has blonde hair, blue eyes, and was in pink pajamas. The caller last saw her in her room and went to put her son down and then she was gone. Juvenile has never left the house before. Father en route from Auburn.

