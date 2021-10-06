Nevada County police blotter: School asked to shelter in place after mountain lion sighting
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
4:11 a.m. — A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported that he wanted to press charges against a man who had physically assaulted him in the area a short time earlier. Police were unable to locate the suspect.
8:21 a.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man who was allegedly abusing a dog, slapping and choking the animal. The suspect, who was not identified, was apparently associated with a silver Chevrolet Tahoe truck.
9:25 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 100 block of Neal Street reported that a bike had been stolen from a customer.
1:47 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 100 block of West Empire Street reported that a man had broken out a window at the store.
5:29 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported an ongoing issue at a neighboring residence with a man and a woman screaming and crying.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
6:34 a.m. — A caller from North Ponderosa Road reported that a friend of hers was warning that she was in danger due to drugs and firearms being sold out of her residence.
8:34 a.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported a runaway juvenile who had not been seen at school in several days.
12:20 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road reported that her boyfriend had threatened her with violence over the phone.
12:42 p.m. — A caller from Ready Springs School reported a mountain lion sighting in the area, with students and school staff asked to shelter in place as a result of the sighting. Deputies were unable to locate the mountain lion.
2:52 p.m. — A caller from Harmony Estates Road reported that her son was threatening her in her house.
— Stephen Wyer
